Nov 4

8th Boys Basketball

The Redbirds lost their season opener to Odell 17-25. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Caleb Peters with 9 points. Landon Hoffern and Erdi Gashi each scored 3 points with one 3-pointer each. Eli Jensen had 2 points. The 8th grade Redbirds are back in action Thursday (11/07) at home against Serena.

7th Boys Basketball

The DGS 7th grade boys kicked off there season with a 30-26 win over Odell. Levi Ochoa led the way with 14 points Jace Jensen had 8 and Nash miner chipped in 6. A great win for the Redbirds who will play Senaca at home Thursday @4:30.

6th Boys Basketball

The sixth grade boys opened their season at Odell and came out on top 39-9. Leading a balanced scoring attack was Little Nate Wilkey with seven points. Kade Jensen added six points, with two steals, and an assist. Chase Wilkey, Braiden Bachand, and Jaxon Lee all added four points. Kamari Nelson and Daris Brahimi each added three. Hunter Duke, Cooper Irvine, Brady Marques, and Kevin Peterson all added two points. Bachand and Marques led the team with four rebounds each.

Oct 28

6th Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls wrapped up their season with two victories over Reed Custer. In the first contest Dwight prevailed 14-9. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittinger with 12 points, four rebounds, four steals, and one assist. Andrea Schell led the team with eight rebounds. Olivia Turner scored a basket and had six rebounds. Lily Noriega had four rebounds and three steals. The A Team finished 10-5 for the season.

In the second game of the evening Dwight prevailed 11-8. leading the Redbirds was Evelyn Hansen with five points and two rebounds. Riley Watts scored a bucket and Mia Hoffner had two points, two steals and an assist. Luna Parker directed the offense and had two points, grabbed three rebounds, and had three steals. Tinley Bunting played stellar defense and had two rebounds and one assist. This group of fifth grade girls played against all sixth graders and finished the season 6-2-1.

Oct 26

The sixth grade girls hosted a round Robin and came away with two barn burner victories! In the first game Dwight faced off against a tough Pontiac team and came out on top 17 – 14. Leading the Redbirds offensively was Izzy Pittenger with 17 points, four rebounds, and a team high five steals. Andrea shell grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals Aubrey Watts sword through the air and grabbed five boards. Olivia Turner grab seven rebounds and had three steals. It was a great victory.

In the second game Dwight faced off against MVK and came out on top 16-14. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was mighty Evelyn Hansen with 10 points, a team high 10 rebounds and two steals. Izzy Pittinger stepped in and had four points with limited playing time. Riley Watts added a bucket. Mackenzie Mallaney had five rebounds. Allison Wilkey and Lucy Cotter both snagged four rebounds.

Oct 23

7th/8th Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat MVK 30-12. Shay Sulzberger had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 7 steals. June Woods had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 6 steals. Claire Tjelle had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 4 steals. Elizabeth Hansen had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal. Addy Pittenger had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 8 steals. Skylar Burke had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 6 steals. Kira Shores had 5 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat MVK 18-12. June Woods had 1 rebound and 2 steals. Claire Tjelle had 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal. Elizabeth Hansen was 1 for 2 from the line. Addy Pittenger had 2 rebounds. Lila Tjelle was 1 for 2 from the line and 5 steals. Skylar Burke had 8 points, 3 rebounds and a steal.

Oct 22

6th Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls basketball team traveled to Gardner and came home with two victories. In the first game Dwight was able to shut out Gardner 15-0. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with six points and a team high nine steals Olivia Turner had three points with five rebounds. Evelyn Hansen had four points with five rebounds Lilly Noriega scored two points and had two steals.

In the second game Dwight came out on top 6-2. Lucy Cotter led all scorers with six points and two rebounds. Evelyn Hansen led the team with four rebounds. Willow Riber led the team with one assist Mackenzie Mallaney had two rebounds and one steal and Mia Hoffner had two steals.

7th/8th Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to GSW 23-24. Shay Sulzberger had 8 points. June Woods had 5 steals. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 points. Addy Pittenger had 1 point and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Kira Shores had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals. The Redbirds will be in action at Mazon on 10/23.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat GSW 36-10. June Woods had 2 points. Claire Tjelle had 6 points. Bianca Noriega had 4 points. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 points. Lila Tjelle had 8 points. Skylar Burke had 14 points.

Oct 21

6th Girls Basketball

The Dwight 6th grade girls basketball team traveled to Serena and came home with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 12-4 leading the Redbirds was Izzy Pittenger with eight points and six steals. Lilly Noriega had four points with two rebounds. Olivia Turner led the team with five rebounds. Andrea Schell played tough defense and snagged three boards Aubrey Watts had two rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

In the second game Dwight fell 6-22. leading the Redbirds was Evelyn Hansen with six points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Mackenzie Mallaney grabbed three rebounds. Opal Moore had two rebounds and two steals. Riley Watts had two steals and Mia Hoffner had a steal.

Oct 19

Cross Country

Saturday 10/19 at Maxwell Park, Elizabeth Stipanovich (7th grade) and Dean Carey (6th grade) competed at the IESA Class 2A State Finals representing the Redbirds.

Elizabeth started out strong and held a great pace and was able to pass 15 girls in her last half mile. She finished with a time of 13:42.

Dean Carey started out getting stuck behind a large pack of boys but managed to pull ahead and pass 8 more people in the last mile. He finished the race with a time of 13:40.

6th Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls traveled to Mazon to participate in a round robin and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 22-4 over Gardner South Wilmington. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 10 points. Aubrey Watts scored four points. Evelyn Hansen had two points and a team high 7 rebounds. Mia Hoffner scored a bucket and Scarlet Minor and Enna Bovelle scored two points. Andrea Schell grabbed four rebounds and Olivia Turner had two.

In the second game of the Round Robin tournament Dwight came out on top over MVK 16-10. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 14 points, three steals, and one assist. Evelyn Hansen had two points with five rebounds Olivia Turner led the team with six rebounds. Mackenzie Mallaney grabbed two boards and had two steals.

Oct 16

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade Redbirds started off slow in both halves but battled back to beat Flanagan in overtime 32-25 to advance to the Livingston County Tournament championship game on Saturday vs. Prairie Central. Kira Shores hit a clutch 15 footer with under a minute to play in regulation to push the game into overtime. Shay Sulzberger had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 7 steals. June Woods had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Elizabeth Hansen put the nail in coffin with a late 3 pointer finishing with 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Addy Pittenger had 5 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Skylar Burke had 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Kira Shores finished the night with 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Oct 15

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team spanked Seneca 45-17 with a great team defensive performance and some good shooting. Shay Sulzberger scored 20. Elizabeth Hansen scored 14 on some hot shooting. June Woods and Kira Shores each had 4 and Claire Tjelle had 2. The Redbirds play Flanagan in the 2nd round of the LivCo Tournament on 10/16.

The 8th grade B team beat Seneca 17-6. Claire Tjelle was the leading scorer with 8 points. Lila Tjelle, Addy Pittenger and Skylar Burke each had 2 points and Kira Shores scored 3. The B team will be in action again next Tuesday at home vs GSW.

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls traveled to Saratoga and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 32-14. leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 24 points and a team high seven steals! Andrea Schell had two points with five rebounds. Emma Bovell had two points. Aubrey Watts had two points, three rebounds, and three steals. Olivia Turner added a bucket and led the team with seven rebounds.

In the second game Dwight came out on top 9-6. leading the team in scoring was Lucy Cotter with four points, two rebounds, and two steals. Evelyn Hansen had two points and a team high six rebounds. Luna Parker had two points and one assist. Mia Hoffner had one point. Mckenzie Mallaney snagged four rebounds.

Oct 14

Cross Country

The Redbirds Cross Country team competed at IESA Class 2A Sectionals in Seneca on Friday 10/11.

The girls team placed 6th overall with times as follows:

Placing in 12th for the girls and qualifying for the State Finals was Elizabeth Stipanovich with a time of 13:57.

Emma Casares 14:44

Opal Moore 17:06

Luna Parker 17:39

Lilly Stone 18:20

Nicole Schmidt 18:42

Claire Tjelle 19:14

The boys were one runner short of being able to compete as a team, but were able to run as individuals, the results are as follows:

Placing 11th for the boys and qualifying for the State Finals was Dean Carey with a time of 13:07.

Abbott Lundberg 14:13

Damien Coleman 15:00

Jeffrey Medema 15:29

State Finals will be this Saturday 10/19 at Maxwell Park in Normal. Elizabeth will race at 10:45 and Dean will race at 11:30

Girls Basketball

A great all around team effort led the 8th grade Redbirds to a win in the first round of the Livingston County Tournament over Pontiac St. Mary’s 36-15. Shay Sulzberger had 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. June Woods had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Claire Tjelle had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Elizabeth Hansen had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Addy Pittenger had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Lila Tjelle had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. Kira Shores had 4 points and 5 rebounds. The Redbirds will play @ Seneca on 10/15 and will play Flanagan on 10/16 in the 2nd round of the Livingston County Tournament.

Oct 8

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Reed-Custer 16-25. The defense played well but shots weren’t falling. Shay Sulzberger led the scoring with 5 points. June Woods and Elizabeth Hansen each scored 4 points and Addy Pittenger was 2-2 from the line. The Redbirds will look to bounce back against Saratoga at home on 10/10.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat Reed-Custer 16-6. Lila Tjelle led the scoring with 7 points. Elizabel Hansen had 6. Addy Pittenger had 2 and Skylar Burke had 1. The Redbirds will be back in action against Saratoga on Thursday 10/10.

The sixth grade girls basketball team hosted the Morris Braves and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 10 – 3 leading the balanced scoring attack was Lily Noriega, Aubrey Watts, Tinley O’Donnell, Emma Bovell and Izzy Pittinger all with two points. Pittenger led the team with seven steals and had four rebounds Tinley Odonnel led the team with six rebounds Scarlett Minor and Lily Noriega also snagged five rebounds.

In the second game of the evening Dwight prevailed 16-4. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Mia Hoffner with eight points, five rebounds, and five steals. Evelyn Hanson had two points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Riley Watts scored two points. Willow Riber had four steals. Mackenzie Mallaney scored two points, three rebounds, and two steals. Allison Wilkey had two points and three rebounds. Lucy Cotter snagged 3 boards and had one steal.

Oct 7

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team started off a bit slow but played an excellent defensive second half only allowing 4 points. The Redbirds topped Serena 19-13. Shay Sulzberger had 13 points, 2 rebounds and 4 steals. June Woods had 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. Claire Tjelle had 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Addy Pittenger had 4 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Skylar Burke had 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Kira Shores had 2 rebounds and 1 assist. The Redbirds will be in action @ Reed-Custer on 10/8.

The 8th grade B girls basketball team beat Serena 20-6 last night. Claire Tjelle had 6 points and a steal. Bianca Noriega had 1 steal. Lila Tjelle had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal and Skylar Burke had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. The Redbirds play @ Reed-Custer on 10/8.

Oct 5

6th Grade Girls Basketball

In the first game of the Odell tournament Dwight fell to Flanagan 12 to 20 leading the Redbirds and scoring was Aubrey Watts with four points. Izzy Pittinger had two points. Scarlett Minor added a bucket, and Mackenzie Mallaney scored two. Emma Bovell had two points and a team high of three rebounds. Olivia Turner and Evelyn Hanson also snagged three rebounds.

In the second game of the Odell tournament Dwight fell to Pontiac 13 – 16 Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with four points and a team high seven steals. Aubrey Watts had two points, Olivia Turner led the team with seven rebounds and had four steals Evelyn Hansen had two points Mia Hoffner had three points and three steals, and Mackenzie Mallaney added a bucket.

In the final game of the tournament Dwight faced Odell and fell to a last second shot 12 to 13. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with 10 points. Mia Hoffner scored two points. With 8 seconds to go Evelyn Hansen stepped to the line and calmly nailed a free throw to put Dwight up by one point. Odelll was able to connect on their last shot. Hansen also led the team with 12 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade Girls Basketball played well but came up short to a good Indian Creek team on Saturday losing 34-22. Shay Sulzberger had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. June Woods had 5 points, 1 rebound and 4 steals, Elizabeth Hansen and Addy Pittenger both had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Claire Tjelle scored 2 points. Kira Shores had 2 points and led the team in rebounds with 5. Skylar Burke had 2 rebounds and a steal. The Redbirds will take on Serena at home on 10/7.

The 8th Grade B girls basketball team beat Indian Creek 16-2 on Saturday. Clair Tjelle had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Lila Tjelle had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals. Kira Shores had 2 points and a rebound. Bianca Noriega had a steal. The Redbirds will play Serena on 10/7.

Oct 3

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls basketball team hosted Herscher Limestone and suffered two defeats. In the first game Dwight fell 10-25. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with eight points and a team high four steals and one assist. Tinley O’Donnell added two points. Olivia Turner led the team with five rebounds Scarlett Minor grabbed three rebounds. Aubrey Watts had three rebounds and Emma Bovelle also had two rebounds.

In the second game Dwight fell 4-8 leading the Red birds in scoring was Lucy Cotter with two points and a team high six rebounds. Allison Wilkey scored two points. Mackenzie Mallaney snagged three rebounds. Evelyn Hanson also snagged three rebounds.

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade Redbirds broke into the win column against Wilmington beating the Wildcats 43-20 led by a dominating performance by Shay Sulzberger who finished the night with 26 points, 4 steals and a rebound. Kira Shores led the team in rebounds and steals with 5 of each. Addy Pittenger added 4 points going 2-2 from the free throw line and getting 2 steals. June Woods had 3 points and 2 steals. Bianca Noriega had 2 points. Skylar Burke had 2 steals and a rebound. Lila and Claire Tjelle each had 1 point. The Redbirds will try to win 2 in a row against Indian Creek on Saturday 10/5.

The 8th grade B Girls Basketball team beat Wilmington 22-10 for their first win of the season. Skylar Burke had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Claire and Lila Tjelle both had 4 points and 1 steal each. June Woods, Bianca Noriega and Elizabeth Hansen each had 2 points. Addy Pittenger had 4 rebounds and 1 steal. The 8th grade B Redbirds will be in action again against Indian Creek on Sat. 10/3.

Oct 1

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The sixth grade girls hosted Bishop Mac and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight fell 8-10. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Izzy Pittenger with six points and a team high three steals. Emma Bovell had two points and led the team with four rebounds. Olivia Turner grabbed three rebounds and Lily Noriega had three steals. Evelyn Hansen had three rebounds.

In the second game Dwight prevailed 18-2. The combination of Mia Hoffner and Evelyn Hanson was dynamic! Hansen scored 14 points and had a team high 12 rebounds. Mia Hoffner had four points and three assists. Tinley Bunting led the team with five steals and four rebounds. Lucy Cotter snagged two boards, Allison Wilkey had a rebound and Riley Watts grabbed one rebound. Willow Riber did an outstanding job of handling the ball.

Girls Basketball

The 8th grade girls basketball team got off to a slow start but battled back to make it a game but came up just short losing to Bishop Mac 19-20. Shay Sulzberger was the leading scorer with 6 points. Elizabeth Hansen and June Woods each had 4. Kira Shores had 3 points and Addy Pittenger added 2. The Redbirds will look for their first win Thursday at Wilmington.

The 8th grade Redbirds B team put up a good fight against Bishop Mac but lost 9-20. Lila Tjelle led the scoring with 4 points. Skylar Burke and Claire Tjelle also scored for the Redbirds. The girls play Thursday @ Wilmington.

Sept 30

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The Sixth grade girls opened their season against Wilmington and came away with one victory 23-13 and one tie 4-4. In the first game Dwight was led by Izzy Pittenger with 14 points and a team leading 11 steals. Evelyn Hanson had four points and three rebounds, Olivia Turner had two points and a team leading 6 rebounds. Aubrey Watts scored two points and had four steals. Emma Bovell scored two points.

In the B Game Dwight tied 4 – 4. Evelyn Hanson scored two points and had two rebounds Tinley Bunting added a bucket and grabbed one rebound. Mackenzie Mallaney led the team with four rebounds. Opal Moore, Allison Wilkey, and Lucy Cotter all snagged one rebound. Willow Riber had a steal.

Girls Basketball

The 8th Grade GBB team lost its season opener to a good Odell team. The team got off to a very slow start but battled back in the 2nd half to make it a game. Shay Sulzberger led the team in scoring with 8 points. Elizabeth Hansen scored 6. Kira Shores and June Woods each added 2 and Addy Pittenger was 1/2 from the Free Throw line. The Redbirds will be in action again Tues 10/1 @ Bishop Mac.

The Girls 8th Grade B team recorded an impressive win over Odell. The team played at a fast pace and was able to get the ball up the floor quickly leading to several easy buckets. Skylar Burke led the team in scoring with 18 points. Lila Tjelle scored double digits with 10 and Claire Tjelle and Bianca Noriega each added 2 points. The girls will be in action again on Tue 10/1 @ Bishop Mac.

Sept 26

Cross Country

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country team hosted their first home meet on 9/26 against Gardner, Saunemin, Odell, and Tri-Point. Results are as follows:

Girls

Coming in first was Libby Stipanovich with a time of 13:53.

Coming in sixth was Emma Casares with a time of 15:24. (personal record)

Opal Moore 16:21

Lilly Stone 16:57 (personal record)

Claire Tjelle 17:19

Nicole Schmidt 17:26 (personal record)

Luna Parker 18:30

Clara Flott 26:53

Boys

Coming in second was Dean Carey with a time of 13:32. (personal record)

Coming in tenth was Damien Coleman with a time of 15:05.

Jeffrey Medema 15:17 (personal record)

Abbott Lundberg 15:39

Dawson DeLong 24:18

As a team, the girls came in second and the boys came in third.

Sept 24

Cross Country

The Redbird Cross Country Team finally had some cooler weather and competed against Tri-Point in Piper City on 9/23. The results are as follows:

Girls

In first place with a personal record time of 13:52 was Libby Stipanovich.

In third place with a personal record time of 15:53 was Claire Tjelle.

In fourth place with a personal record time of 16:15 was Opal Moore.

In fifth place with a personal record time of 16:24 was Luna Parker.

In sixth place with a personal record time of 17:54 was Nicole Schmidt (Nicole also lost her shoe half way through the race and finished the second mile with only one shoe on).

In seventh place with a personal record time of 18:04 was Lilly Stone.

In ninth place was Clara Flott with a time of 29:39.

Boys

In third place with a personal record time of 14:35 was Damien Coleman.

In sixth place was Abbott Lundberg with a time of 15:7.

Sept 23

A Baseball – A baseball lost their regional game against Serena 12-9 last night. The Redbirds came up short after a 5 run 6th inning. Caleb Peters and Nathan Wilkey together pitched 5 innings and struck out 9 batters. Caleb Peters, Ameryn Wiles, and Landon Hoffner recorded one hit in the contest. Chase Wilkey and Kade Jensen both recorded 2 hits on the day. The Redbirds had 12 stolen bases: Chase Wilkey had 3, Dean Carey had 3, Kade Jensen had 3, Landon Hoffner had 2, and Kevin Peterson had 1.

The players had a fantastic year and I am so proud of their growth during the season. The 8th graders were great leaders throughout the year.

Sept 20

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team ran at the 5 Mile Creek Invite on 9/20 in Saunemin.

Medalers in the varsity races were Dean Carey in 9th with a time of 14:33, Emma Casares in 7th with a time of 16:28, and Libby Stipanovich in 3rd with a time of 15:33. Other times are as follows:

Abbott Lundberg 14:39

Damien Coleman 15:43

Jeffrey Medema 16:49

Dawson DeLong 24:29

Opal Moore 18:36

Lilly Stone 19:00

Claire Tjelle 19:40

Nicole Schmidt 19:47

Luna Parker 20:10

Clara Flott (one mile race) 14:44

Sept 18

Cross Country

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country team competed at Gardner on 19/18 against Gardner, Peotone, Seneca, Odell, and Saunemin. The results are as follows:

Girls

In 5th place with a personal record time of 14:46 was Libby Stipanovich.

In 9th place with a personal record time of 15:29 was Emma Casares.

Nicole Schmidt 18:40

Opal Moore 18:44

Claire Tjelle 19:15

Luna Parker 20:49

Lilly Stone 20:54

Boys

In 8th place with a time of 14:18 was Abbott Lundberg.

Dawson DeLong 23:20

Sept 19

A Baseball – A-Baseball beat Reed Custer 7-2 last night. Both Caleb Peters and Ameryn Wiles pitched last night compiling 13 strikeouts. Both Caleb Peters and Dalton DeLong had 2 hit games, and Ameryn Wiles had a 3 hit game. Dalton DeLong, Kade Jensen, and Landon Hoffner recorded multiple stolen bases. B Baseball – B baseball played their final game of the season and took the loss. Chase Wilkey had the only hit of the contest and Cooper Irvin and Jack Tjelle both had a walk. The team made some nice defensive plays in the field. Coach Ponio says good luck in school the rest of the year and looking forward to watching you guys in the future.

Sept 17

A Baseball –

A team baseball beat Mazon at home 14-1. Kade Jensen threw all 5 innings and gave up only 2 hits with 4 strikeouts.The Redbirds tallied 12 hits; Kade Jensen and Chase Wilkey both had 2-hit games. Chase Wilkey, Dean Carey, Caleb Peters, Dalton DeLong, Jaxon Lee, and Kade Jensen all stole a base in the game.

A team baseball plays at Reed Custer today at 4:30.

Sept 16

A Baseball – A team baseball lost to strong Limestone at home yesterday. Nathan Wilkey pitched 3 innings striking out 4 and Jaxon Lee pitched 3 innings striking out 2. Caleb Peters, Dean Carey, and Kade Jensen had 3 hits in the game.

B Baseball – B baseball lost to a tough Herscher team. Cayson Bean and Braiden Bachon with the only hits and Zaiden Rossi and Brady Marques with a combined 4 K’s.

Sept 14

A Baseball – A team baseball had a double header on Saturday and beat both GSW and MVK. They beat GSW 6-4 and beat MVK 10-2. Ameryn Wiles pitched a complete game striking out 8 batters. Leading hitters were Caleb Peters and Dean Carey with multi-hit games.

Against MVK, Caleb Peters pitched 3 innings striking out 7 and Kade Jensen pitched the last 2 innings striking out 3. Caleb Peter’s, Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, Ameryn Wiles, Dalton DeLong, Kade Jensen, and Jaxon Lee all tallied hits.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds lost a heartbreaker on Saturday 8-7 in extra innings to MVK to end their season. The lady Redbirds tallied 10 hits on the day leading with hits was Kenzie Livingston who had 3 hits and 1 RBI, June Woods had 2 hits, Emma Eggenberger had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Skylar Burke one hit and 1 RBI, Penny Parker with a hit and RBI, and Elizabeth Hansen with 1 hit and 1 RBI. The girls had patience at the plate collecting 9 walks on the day. Emma Eggenberger had 6 strikeouts on the day. The girls competed hard all season long and made great improvements from the very first game. These girls place second at the Livingston County Tournament and the Putnam County Tournament. They finished with a 11-9 record.

Sept 12

A Baseball – A team baseball lost against Bishop Mac 6-4 yesterday. The Redbirds pitchers did a great job at throwing strikes and limiting runs. Nathan Wilkey, Chase Wilkey, and Ameryn Wiles pitched in the contest. Dalton DeLong, Jaxon Lee, and Ameryn Wiles had a hit. The Redbird’s defense was great in the game.

B Baseball – The Dwight baseball boys B team lost to Bishop Mac yesterday. Damien Coleman pitched 3 innings with no walks. Stone Skelton and Carlos Ochoa made some great defensive plays. Seth Irvin had a hit.

CROSS COUNTRY – The Dwight Redbird Cross Country Team competed at Herscher Limestone Thursday 9/12 against Herscher Limestone, Bishop McNamara, St. George, and Gardner. The times are as follows:

In 4th place for the girls was Elizabeth Stipanovich with a time of 15:13

In 7th place for the girls was Emma Casares with a time of 15:40

Claire Tjelle – 18:27

Opal Moore – 18:28

Nicole Schmidt – 19:05

Luna Parker – 20:57

Lillian Stone – 21:04

Clara Flott – 30:40

In 3rd place for the boys was Abbott Lundberg with a time of 14:59

Jeffrey Medema – 16:16

Dawson DeLong – 24:00

Sept 11

A Baseball – A team baseball lost a nail biter to the Wilmington Wildcats 7-6. Caleb Peter pitched 4 innings striking out 6 batters and Jaxon Lee threw 2 innings striking out 2. There were 6 hits on the day for the Redbirds: Caleb Peters, Nathan Wilkey, Dalton DeLong, and Kade Jensen each recorded a hit. Dean Carey had 2 of those 6 hits. Both Carey and Peters made a leaping catch on hard hit line drives.

B Baseball – The B Baseball team lost to Wilmington last night.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds beat Seneca 10-0 in first round of regionals.

Emma Eggenberger struck out 12 batters and only giving up 3 hits and no walks. The Redbirds collected 10 hits on the night. June Woods lead with 3 hits. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 hits with 4 RBIs Emma Eggenberger, Skylar Burke, and Cara Wilson all had a hit and 1 RBI. Delani Leonard had 2 hits and an RBI Addy Pittenger had 2 RBIs

Sept 10

A Baseball –

A Team baseball played 2 games against a strong hitting Prairie Central and won both. The first game was won 8-6 and the 2nd game was won 4-3. The Redbirds tallied 12 hits in the first game backed by strong pitching performances from both Kade Jensen and Ameryn Wiles. Every player had a hit and Caleb Peters, Ameryn Wiles, and Dalton Delong had multi-hit games. Kade Jensen pitched 6 full innings and Ameryn Wiles shut down the Prairie Central offense in a closing situation. The 2nd game was led by strong pitching performances from both Dalton DeLong and Chase Wilkey.

The A team plays at Wilmington on Wednesday at 4:30.

A Softball –

Dwight Redbirds beat Reed-Custer 9-4

Emma Eggenberger struck out 13 batters

Emma Eggenberger and June Woods led the way each collecting 3 hits.

Kenzie Livingston and Emma Eggenberger each collected 3 RBIs

Kenzie Livingston had 2 hits

Delani Leonard had a hit.

B Softball

The B Softball Team ended the game last night vs Reed Custer in a tie 18-18.The girls were down 5 in the last inning and came back to tie it up. Makenzie Mallaney went 2-2 at the plate. Evelyn Hansen knocked in 2 runs for the Redbirds. . Aubrey Watts came in for relief on the mound and threw 2 innings for the Redbirds. Willow Riber had 2 great plays at shortstop to help keep the Redbirds within comeback distance.

Sept 9

A Baseball – A team baseball lost to Serena on a cold, windy Saturday. The Redbirds started off hot and were in the lead until coming up short in the last few innings.

Nathan Wilkey and Jaxon Lee both pitched in the contest. Caleb Peters, Dean Carey, Kade Jensen, and Jaxon Lee all recorded one hit. 9 bases were stolen by the Redbirds with Kade Jensen having 3 of those steals. Both Jensen and Peters had a double.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds traveled to Hennepin on Saturday to compete in the Putnam county tournament. The Lady Redbirds won the first game 4-1 against Fieldcrest, won the second game against Streator St Michael’s/Ransom 2-1 and lost to Putnam 6-5 in the championship game.

Game 1 vs Fieldcrest

Emma Eggenberger struck out 12 batters giving up 3 hits and one earned run.

June Woods led the team with 2 hits

Kenzie Livingston added a hit and 2 RBIs

Elizabeth Hansen had a hit

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith and Addy Pittenger had an RBI.

Game 2 vs Streator St. Michale’s/Ransom

Emma Eggenberger had 6 strike outs and gave up only 1 hit.

Emma Eggenberger had 2 hits and 2 RBIs

Elizabeth Hansen and June Woods had a hit

Game 3 championship vs Putnam

Emma Eggenberger had 9 strikeouts.

Elizabeth Hansen had 2 hits with 2 RBIs

Emma Eggenberger had 1 hit with 2 RBIs

June Woods, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith, and Penny Parker had a hit.

Sept 5

This week the Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team competed at Pontiac on 9/3 against Pontiac, Ottawa Marquette, Odell, and Herscher Limestone. Results are as follows:

Girls

Libby Stipanovich – 2nd place with a time of 14:52.10

Lillian Stone – 18:10.60 (Personal Best)

Opal Moore – 18:25.80

Luna Parker – 18:28.10

Claire Tjelle – 19:13.30

Nicole Schmidt – 19:19.40

Boys

Dean Carey – 14:30.40

Abbott Lundberg – 14:35.50

Damien Coleman – 15:25.40

Jeffrey Medema – 17:07.40

Dawson DeLong – 21:26.60 (Season Best)

The Redbirds also competed in Morris on 9/4 against Morris Grade School, Sandwich, and Reed-Custer. Results are as follows:

Girls

Libby Stipanovich – 7th place with a time of 14:51.52 (Personal Best)

Nicole Schmidt – 18:56.46

Opal Moore – 19:13.22

Claire Tjelle – 20:01.57

Lillian Stone – 24:24.27

Luna Parker – 24:27.94

Clara Flott – 29:09

Boys

Damien Coleman – 15:06.95 (Personal Best)

Abbott Lundberg – 15:27.55

Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team – 2024

Front Row (L to R): Jeffrey Medema, Damien Coleman, Opal Moore, Luna Parker, Lillian Stone, Dean Carey, Abbott Lunderg

Back Row (L to R): Claire Tjelle, Libby Stipanovich, Nicole Schmidt, Clara Flott, Dawson DeLong

A Baseball – A Team baseball beat Pontiac 10-3 yesterday in a 6 inning game. The Redbirds compiled 11 hits and stole 8 bases. Caleb Peters pitched 5.2 innings and recorded 11 strikeouts only giving up 1 hit. Peters had to be taken out due to pitch count, so Jaxon Lee threw 2 pitches to get the last out of the game. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, Ameryn Wiles, and Jaxon Lee all recorded 2 hits in the contest. Caleb Peter’s had a diving play by the Redbird dugout in the 4th inning. It was a great full team effort in the win yesterday.

The A team Redbirds will play at Serena on Saturday @ 10am.

A Softball – The Redbirds bats were strong against Herscher-Limestone but wasn’t enough as they fell 14-13. The Dwight Redbirds had 9 hits on the night and patient at the plate collecting 9 walks. Kenzie Livingston and Penny Parker collected 2 hits. Addy Pittenger added a hit scoring 2 runs. Cara Wilson had a triple scoring 2 runs. June Woods, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith, and Elizabeth Hansen added a hit.

Sept 4

A Baseball – The A team lost their 8th grade night against Ransom by a score of 14-6. The 4 8th graders powered the Redbird offense with 6 hits. Dalton DeLong and Landon Hoffner both recorded 2 hits and both knocked in an RBI. DeLong also had 2 diving plays at 2nd base. Jaxon Lee finished the game pitching and threw 20 pitches; 17 of those pitches were strikes. The team had 9 hits throughout the 6 inning game.

Aug 31

A Softball –

Dwight takes the loss Saturday to MVK 8-2 in the IVC tournament

Dwight collected 3 hits on the day hitting for the Redbirds was June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger. Emma Eggenberger had 9 strikeouts.

8th Grade Night will be September 5th at 4:30. Come out and support your Lady Redbirds Softball team

Aug 29

A Baseball

A team baseball lost their home game against Morris. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, and Caleb Peters all recorded one hit. Nathan Wilkey and Caleb Peters drove in 2 RBI’s. Dean Carey had 3 stolen bases in the 5 inning game.

B Baseball

B baseball lost to Morris 20-7. Notable players where Brady Marques went 1-2 with 2 RBI , Ayden Bromley with a sac fly that scored 2 runs and Jack Tjelle pitched a nice 2/3 of an inning.

A Softball

Dwight Redbirds lose to Wilmington 12-1. June Woods, Delani Leonard, Elizabeth Hansen all had a hit.

Skylar Burke had a single and a double scoring the lone run.

B Softball

The B Softball Team beat Wilmington 19-7. The girls offense got off to a quick start and didn’t look back. Leading the team with 2 hits each were Makenzie Mallaney and Nora Goestch each driving in 2 runs. Scarlett Miner and Lucy Cotter added a hit each. Willow Riber and Izzy Pittenger both pitched for the Redbirds. The girls are back in action in the IVC Tournament tomorrow in Seneca at 9 am.

Aug 22

A Baseball The A baseball team lost to a powerful Saratoga team at home yesterday. 4 pitchers pitched: Jaxon Lee, Kade Jenson, Dalton DeLong, and Chase Wilkey. The pitchers did a great job at holding guys on the base path throughout the game despite the team taking the loss. B Baseball B baseball was on the road for a conference matchup against Saratoga and tied 8-8. Damien Coleman went 3-3, Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with 2 RBI’S and Stone Skelton went 1-2 with an RBI. Braiden Bachon and Damien Coleman both pitched and combined for 9 strikeouts and both got out of huge jams. A Softball – Dwight beat Prairie Central Thursday August 22 at home 2-1. The game was tied going into the bottom of the 7th inning when Avery Watters drew a walk. Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had a single. June Woods lays down a bunt to score the winning run. Emma Eggenberger had 12 strikeouts and only gave up 2 hits and 1 walk. Hitting for the Redbirds were Penny Parker, Kenzie Livingston, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith all had a single, Elizabeth Hansen had 2 singles. The girls next game will be Monday vs Kankakee Junior High.

DGS Softball – Aug 21

Dwight Redbirds Softball Surges Past Woodland Thanks To Big First Inning Dwight Redbirds defeated Woodland 12-0 on Saturday August 18 thanks in part to eight runs in the first inning. Skylar began the game for Dwight Redbirds. The starter allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out six and walking none. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Avery Watters , Skylar Burke, and Penny Parker each drove in one run for Dwight Redbirds. Dwight Redbirds Softball Secure Win Against Pontiac Junior High Dwight Redbirds bested Pontiac Junior High 8-3 on Saturday. A triple by Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson. Skylar Burke and Emma Eggenberger added a hit. Emma Eggenberger earned the win for Dwight Redbirds. The righty surrendered four hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out six and walking one. Dwight Redbirds Drop Game To Pontiac St. Mary’s After Late Score Saturday’s game against Pontiac St. Mary’s was a heartbreaker for Dwight Redbirds, as they lost the lead late in a 3-1 defeat. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams were strong in the circle. Pontiac St. Mary’s pitchers struck out 11, while Dwight Redbirds sat down nine. Emma Eggenberger started in the circle for Dwight Redbirds. The hurler surrendered three hits and three runs (zero earned) over four innings, striking out nine and walking two. June Woods had a double and Elizabeth Hansen tripled, each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Emma Eggenberger struck out 15 batters as the hurler led Dwight Redbirds past Seneca 9-4 on Monday at Seneca. Emma allowed four hits and four runs over seven innings while Dwight Redbirds collected eight hits in the game. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger had a hit. Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for Dwight Redbirds. Cara Wilson led Dwight Redbirds with three hits in four at bats. DGS BASEBALL AUG 21 Dwight B baseball took a tough loss last night at home 17-5. Cayson Bean had a great game going 2-3 and 3 RBI’S at the plate, he also came in to pitch and went 3 inning with 3 strikeouts. Other players having a good game Mason Bunting with an RBI and walk, Blake Taplin with 2 walks and Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with an RBI. B baseball will be on the road Thursday at Saratoga. A Team baseball fell short on their home opener against MVK with a loss of 6-5 in the last inning. Notable players were Nathan Wilkey with a 2 rbi single in the first inning. Jaxon Lee made a line drive double play catch on the mound to get out of a bases loaded situation. A baseball took the lost against Seneca last night with a score of 8-4. Both Amaryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey pitched in the game. Nathan Wilkey had an RBI to start the game. Dean Carey had 2 stolen bases throughout the game and scored a run. The A team plays Saratoga at home this Thursday at 4:30. DGS Cross Country – Aug 20 Monday the Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team competed at Pontiac against Pontiac, Epiphany, Ottawa Marquette, and Fieldcrest. It was an amazing first race for the Redbirds as they start their season. The results are as follows: Abbott Lundberg with a PR of over 5 minutes 14:05 Damien Coleman 15:28 Jeffrey Medema 16:01 Dawson DeLong 23:09 Libby Stipanovich 15:15 Claire Tjelle 16:35 Opal Moore 18:10 Nicole Schmidt 18:24 Lilly Stone 18:44 Clara Flott 26:46 Coach Trewartha is excited to see what these athletes can do this season!

Redbirds A Team Baseball – Aug 16

The Dwight A team baseball took the loss against Gardner South Wilmington with a score of 7-5. Both Ameryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey contributed greatly on the mound by keeping the opponents offense at bay. Caleb Peters and Kade Jenson both had an RBI. Dalton DeLong snagged a line drive at 2nd base with a leaping catch to keep a runner from advanced home.

The Redbirds A Team plays at 4:30 against St. Mary’s home on Monday. B innings will follow.

Redbirds A Softball – Aug 7

Dwight Redbirds lost to Pontiac St Mary’s 11-1

Hitting for the Redbirds:

June Woods had a double

Delani Leonard had a single

Skylar Burke had a single

Pitching for the Redbirds:

Emma Eggenberger had 8 strikeouts

Skylar Burke had 2 Strikeouts