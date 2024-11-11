Dwight Grade Schoool Students of the Month of October:

PreK: Mikaah Colclasure, Roman Dunker & Aveah Tucker

Kindergarten: Easton Berta, Sophia Nunez & Jia Patel

1st: Kamden Edwards, Emma Kolthoff & Serenity Leithliter

2nd: Carter Bishop, Kali Duncker, A.J. Layne & Zachary Thompson

3rd: Freya Bowman, Serenity Jukowski, Jaden Rieke & Dax Turner

4th: Caiden Bean, Aubree Leach & Vinny Stipanovich

5th: Maci Gerber, Bentley Miles & Seamus Guinn

6th: Dean Carey, Quentin Clift & Leo Jahn

7th: Sora Merchen & Max Veselak

8th: Emmah Toppel & Ameryn Wiles

 Art: Kade Jensen

