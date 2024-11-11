Dwight Grade Schoool Students of the Month of October:
PreK: Mikaah Colclasure, Roman Dunker & Aveah Tucker
Kindergarten: Easton Berta, Sophia Nunez & Jia Patel
1st: Kamden Edwards, Emma Kolthoff & Serenity Leithliter
2nd: Carter Bishop, Kali Duncker, A.J. Layne & Zachary Thompson
3rd: Freya Bowman, Serenity Jukowski, Jaden Rieke & Dax Turner
4th: Caiden Bean, Aubree Leach & Vinny Stipanovich
5th: Maci Gerber, Bentley Miles & Seamus Guinn
6th: Dean Carey, Quentin Clift & Leo Jahn
7th: Sora Merchen & Max Veselak
8th: Emmah Toppel & Ameryn Wiles
Art: Kade Jensen