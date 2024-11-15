1) Minutes of the October 9, 2024 Regular Monthly Meeting 2) Bills 3) Approve Employment, Mackenzie O’Connell, Substitute Teacher 4) Approve Employment, Kim Trainor, Substitute Teacher, Paraprofessional & Office Personnel

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Damian Schlitt, Architect from BLDD, was in attendance to discuss the longevity study and QLEO analysis that was performed recently and our options for a future possible addition to our building. He informed the Board how the firm determined the projected costs of each scenario. Mr. DeLong noted that after previous Board discussion, it was decided to table the proposals until the wind turbine project is up and running and we are starting to receive those extra revenues.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented his proposal for the 2024 Tax Levy and Extension. With Livingston County’s 9.7% projected increase to the EAV, our anticipated levy increase will be over 9% if we leave the rate close to the same as last year, causing the need for a truth in taxation hearing as the increase exceeds 5% over last year. With the upcoming windfarms projected to come on the tax rolls in the next couple of years, Mr. DeLong wants to make certain we maximize the tax revenues from that project.

Mr. DeLong presented the Resolution to hold a Public Hearing on Truth in Taxation. This hearing would be held on December 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Mr. DeLong relayed that the district has received a Commendable designation on the State Report Card, which is the second highest rating a school can get. He noted that our scores on the PARCC test are lower than desirable. However, the PARCC test is subjective and not a test that we spend time focusing on. Our other local and national norm data shows better results. MAP test and AimsWeb scores are much better. Since the PARCC test is a test that the state bases their report card on, the district will spend some more time focusing on the PARCC test in coming years.

Mr. DeLong also reported that the district has met requirements for Annual LEA Determination, in order to offer Special Services to our students.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 117 updates. He will hold the 2nd reading and ask for final approval at the December 2024 Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong presented the Insurance Committee’s recommendation for employee medical, dental and vision insurance for the 2025 calendar year as Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Rates increased over 15% this year, which was pretty much standard across the state. As per the DEA/BOE contract, the BOE will offer a maximum of $994 per month towards an employee’s insurance premiums next year, and this will still cover a single employee’s total cost for insurance in the 2025 calendar year.