REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On November 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: None
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal
REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that the entire Cafeteria staff had been chosen as the Redbirds of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Stewart was in attendance to give the DEA Report for this month.
Mrs. Schultz reported that we had 92% participation in Parent Teacher Conferences this year. Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.
Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:
1) Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that the Joint Annual Conference is coming up soon and distributed packets for the conference to those attending.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Minutes of the October 9, 2024 Regular Monthly Meeting
- 2) Bills
- 3) Approve Employment, Mackenzie O’Connell, Substitute Teacher
- 4) Approve Employment, Kim Trainor, Substitute Teacher, Paraprofessional & Office Personnel
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Damian Schlitt, Architect from BLDD, was in attendance to discuss the longevity study and QLEO analysis that was performed recently and our options for a future possible addition to our building. He informed the Board how the firm determined the projected costs of each scenario. Mr. DeLong noted that after previous Board discussion, it was decided to table the proposals until the wind turbine project is up and running and we are starting to receive those extra revenues.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented his proposal for the 2024 Tax Levy and Extension. With Livingston County’s 9.7% projected increase to the EAV, our anticipated levy increase will be over 9% if we leave the rate close to the same as last year, causing the need for a truth in taxation hearing as the increase exceeds 5% over last year. With the upcoming windfarms projected to come on the tax rolls in the next couple of years, Mr. DeLong wants to make certain we maximize the tax revenues from that project.
Mr. DeLong presented the Resolution to hold a Public Hearing on Truth in Taxation. This hearing would be held on December 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Mr. DeLong relayed that the district has received a Commendable designation on the State Report Card, which is the second highest rating a school can get. He noted that our scores on the PARCC test are lower than desirable. However, the PARCC test is subjective and not a test that we spend time focusing on. Our other local and national norm data shows better results. MAP test and AimsWeb scores are much better. Since the PARCC test is a test that the state bases their report card on, the district will spend some more time focusing on the PARCC test in coming years.
Mr. DeLong also reported that the district has met requirements for Annual LEA Determination, in order to offer Special Services to our students.
Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 117 updates. He will hold the 2nd reading and ask for final approval at the December 2024 Board meeting.
Mr. DeLong presented the Insurance Committee’s recommendation for employee medical, dental and vision insurance for the 2025 calendar year as Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Rates increased over 15% this year, which was pretty much standard across the state. As per the DEA/BOE contract, the BOE will offer a maximum of $994 per month towards an employee’s insurance premiums next year, and this will still cover a single employee’s total cost for insurance in the 2025 calendar year.
Mr. DeLong presented the Insurance Committee’s recommendation for employee life insurance for the 2025 calendar year as Dearborn National. Rates will not increase for 2025.
Moved by Christenson, seconded by Mallaney, to go into Executive Session at 6:53 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to exit Executive Session at 7:03 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 7:03 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.