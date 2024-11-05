“Blue Christmas” The holidays are upon us and while it is a time of preparation and celebration, some of us have a difficult time getting into the spirit. Many things happen in our lives over the year such as losing a loved one, or a change in employment, the effects of the pandemic and separation from our family, or other things that affect us and our lives, and we just can’t seem to feel the joy. With the this service, we are given the opportunity to come together with others who are going through those same feelings, to realize that we are not alone in our feelings, and to just take time to focus in remembrance of the important persons and milestones in our lives. The Church of Hope in Gardner and New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 Garfield St. (across from the library) will be gathering for a special service on December 1, 2024 at 2:00pm to just share and be. Everyone is invited and we hope you can join us. Refreshments to follow.

Christmas Eve Service The Church of Hope will be holding their Christmas Eve service at 5:00pm and New Hope Presbyterian Church will be holding their Christmas Eve service at 7:00pm. We will be recording these services and posting them on Facebook for those who wish to stay home yet celebrate the birth of Jesus. This has been a year of change in so many ways, including our traditions. We hope you will join us as we once again hear the story of the birth of Jesus and sing the carols that are so familiar over the years…yet maybe that will change, too. The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated.