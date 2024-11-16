|CRITICAL NEED FOR BLOOD CONTINUES!
There continues to be a Critical Need for blood products to ensure patient care.

Patients are in need, but donation spots are still empty. Can you help?
Donors needed on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at:
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
114 W Mazon Ave
You can help make this blood drive a success by filling one of the vacant spots. Make your appointment today! Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Blood Donor App or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.