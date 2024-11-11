The Dwight GSW varsity football team hosted Elmwood Brimfield for the 2nd round of the IHSA 2A football playoffs on Saturday, November 9.

It was a defensive battle with neither side giving up much, but the Trojans were able to move the ball more effectively, especially at crunch time. The game-winning drive started on its own 27-yard line with just 83 seconds left in regulation. The game was tied at 6-6. Two tosses to Evan Cox picked up 30 yards and got the Trojans into Elmwood-Brimfield territory. Cox added a nine-yard gain for a first down two plays later, giving the Trojans a first down at the Elmwood Brimfield 31 with just 32 seconds remaining. A reverse pass from Crouch to Bachand put the Trojans in the red zone. With only 3 seconds left on the clock, Bachand connected to Cox to seal the game 12-6.

The win gives Dwight GSW their first quarterfinal appearance in school history, and will host Farmington this Saturday, Novemeber 16. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.