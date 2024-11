The Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington High School football team won their first playoff game in 41 years by defeating Momence 41 – 13 in the first round of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs Friday, November 1 at Momence.

The Trojan advance to Round 2 and will take on Elmwood/Brimfield Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. in Dwight.