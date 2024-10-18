News Release October 2024

Motion to approve the Consent Agenda.

Motion to adopt the Health Life Safety Resolution as presented.

Motion to select Hack Co. at $100/hr for snow removal service for Piper City, Pilot Const at $145/hr for snow removal at Kempton, and Zach Gerdes at 100/hr for snow removal at Cullom for the 2024-25 school year.

Motion to approve the MOU for long-term additional load language to be added to the Master Contract effective for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion to approve renewed lease with Martin Whalen for district copy machines.

Motion to accept the resignation of Chuck Okafor as High School PE teacher retroactive to September 13th, 2024.

Motion to accept the resignation of Chuck Okafor as High School Boys Head Basketball Coach.

Motion to accept the resignation of Remy Lewis as High Schools Boys Basketball Assistant Coach.

Next Board Meeting November 20, 2024.