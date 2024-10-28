Small Community Resource Fair in Gardner on November 4t

There are a variety of health and human services available to the residents of Grundy County.

A group of these agencies are working together to connect with those that need their services.

On Monday November 4, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm at 229 Liberty Street Gardner, IL (Community Foundation of Grundy County South Resource Center) there is an opportunity to learn about some of those services.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission, the outreach team from Hines VA Hospital, We Care of Grundy County, the Kendall Grundy Community Action Network, Grundy Area PADS and the Community Nutrition Network (Meals on Wheels) will all be available to answer questions and get residents enrolled in their services.

This is an opportunity for residents to learn about several agencies and their programs.

This event is open to all residents of Grundy County. Kendall Grundy Community Action is making appointments for LIHEAP enrollment, please contact them at (630) 553-9100 to make an appointment, all the other agencies are welcoming walk ins.