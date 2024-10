The Seneca XC team ran at the 51st Annual Amboy Columbus Day Invitational Monday, October 14. The girls varsity team finished 6th with Evelyn O’Connor placing 3rd and Natalie Misener 5th. The boys varsity team did not have a full team, but Jaxson Finch had a great race as an individual with a career PR of 18:40. In the F/S boys race, the team finished 5th with Callum Wright placing 14th and James Zydron 15th. Congratulations to all the runners on their last regular season meet.

