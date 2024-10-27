The Seneca Irish hosted the IHSA Regional Saturday, October 26 at the Land Lab.

The girls won the Regional for the second year in a row! Evelyn O’Connor finished 2nd, Natalie Misener 6th, Lila Coleman 13th, and Lily Mueller 15th.

Callum Wright finished 18th and led the boys to a 7th place finish advancing them to the Sectional meet as well. Congratulations to all the runners! The Irish will race next Saturday, November 2nd at the Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. Full results can be found on Athletic.net.