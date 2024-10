The Seneca Cross Country teams raced at the LaSalle County Championship meet in Streator on Saturday Oct ober 5. The girls finished 2nd as a team and the boys 3rd. All County Medalists were:



Natalie Misener–Individual County Champion

Evelyn O’Connor–2nd

Lily Mueller–8th

Lila Coleman–9th



James Zydron–10th in the boys race



There were 15 Season PRs!!

Medalists

From left to right: Lila Coleman, Natalie Misener, James Zydron, Lily Mueller, and Evelyn O’Connor.