Red Cross: Donors vital in response to Hurricane Helene impact

Blood collection disrupted in Southeast; threat of storms persists through October

Oct. 8, 2024 — The American Red Cross continues to work to restock critically needed blood products uncollected due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in the Southeast. Donors outside of affected areas are encouraged to make an appointment to give now and help keep the blood supply stable in the weeks to come.

Since making landfall, the storm and its aftermath have led to the cancellation of more than 100 blood drives, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. For so many people living with urgent medical care needs, blood transfusions are essential, and donations in the Southeast are key to keeping our nationwide network stocked. The Red Cross operates through a national inventory with the ability to move blood wherever and whenever it is needed most.

The time to give blood or platelets is now. Bring hope to those in need by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. As the Red Cross continues to urge people to give blood or platelets now, our teams are also on the ground providing vital relief − like food, water, shelter and support − in communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. If you’re able to help those impacted by disasters big and small across the country, like Helene, please consider making a gift of any amount.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 8-31:

IROQUOIS COUNTY

10/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 330 East 4th Ave

10/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Onarga American Legion, 608 W Lincoln Ave

10/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watseka High School, 138 S. Belmont

10/30/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Iroquois West High School, 529 E.Second St.

KANKAKEE COUNTY

10/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Olivet Nazarene University, One University Ave.

10/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Grant Park High School, 421 Esson Farm Rd.

10/11/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Rd.

10/14/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Momence Fire Department, 15 N Pine

10/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

10/31/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

10/23/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple Street

10/23/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, 601 N Ladd Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.