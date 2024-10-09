Prairie Creek Library holds large book sale

Prairie Creek Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 am-2 pm Saturday, Oct. 19. The sale is open to the public, and all are welcome to shop the selection of available books, DVDs, and audiobooks.

Although the library has an ongoing book sale in the community room, the library recently has undertaken a weeding process, where older books that are no longer used are removed from the collection to make room for new books. Because of this, the library has several books more than what can be displayed in the ongoing book sale. The sale also will include books, DVDs, and audiobooks that have been donated to the library but were not needed for the permanent collection.

All materials will be displayed altogether for one day only. Afterward, a partial selection will be available in the ongoing book sale. Any materials may be purchased for a free-will offering of the buyer’s choice.