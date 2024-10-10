PGA of America Hall of Famer Lee Trevino to hold

Golf Clinic following 29th Annual Red Cross Evening of Stars

Funds raised from event and clinic will help provide critical services throughout the region

October 10, 2024 – The American Red Cross will host Lee Trevino – member of the PGA of America Hall of Fame, 29-time PGA Tournament winner, six-time Major Championship winner and 1971 PGA of America Player of the Year – as the special guest and keynote speaker of the 29th annual Evening of Stars. The annual event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24 in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and participants will be treated to an evening of dinner, a stage program with Lee Trevino and recognition of Central Illinois heroes, all in support of the Red Cross mission.

This year, the Red Cross is also excited to offer a special golf clinic experience with Featured Star Lee Trevino. This very limited event will feature a light continental breakfast, a chipping and putting clinic and an opportunity for a Q&A session with Lee himself. This event, sponsored by Clemens Insurance, will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University.

Tickets for the Evening of Stars and the Golf Clinic with Lee Trevino are both on sale now at redcross.org/eveningofstars .

“I look forward to joining the American Red Cross and its supporters for the annual Evening of Stars event,” Trevino said. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to partner with an organization that works daily to carry out its lifesaving mission. I hope you’ll join us for an inspiring night!” Funds raised in support of these events help the Red Cross provide critical services throughout the Illinois region, including: disaster response, blood donation, training services and support to our military members and their families. Thank you to our generous sponsors of the 2024 Evening of Stars for making this event possible, including: Lead Sponsor: State Farm®; 5 Star Sponsor: Wilber Group; 3 Star Sponsors: Caterpillar Inc., Clemens Insurance, Cumulus Radio Bloomington, Ernst & Young LLP, Jack Lewis Jewelers, KSA Lighting – Central Illinois, Cindy Moore, The Pantagraph, WGLT, and Bloomington-Normal’s Public Media. About the American Red Cross of Illinois

