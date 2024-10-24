Patients needing blood or platelets rely on committed blood donors

Donation appointments crucial this fall, $10 e-gift card for coming to give Nov. 1-17

Oct. 24, 2024 — The American Red Cross is highlighting the ongoing need for blood and platelet donors as festive schedules ramp up this fall. Eligible individuals − especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets are encouraged to make a donation just ahead of the holiday season.

Blood supply momentum must remain steady, as the Red Cross has worked this month to recover blood products uncollected due to recent hurricanes. Any disruption in the ability to collect blood can lead to an impact on routine and lifesaving medical care.

The seasons may change but the need for blood donors stays the same. Give blood or platelets and make a big difference in someone’s life by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

RedCrossBlood.org/Treat . In thanks, those who come to give by Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit

RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks . Those who come to give in early November, Nov. 1-17, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. For full details, visit

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 24-Nov. 17:

Iroquois

Gilman

10/30/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Iroquois West High School, 529 E.Second St.

Onarga

10/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Onarga American Legion, 608 W Lincoln Ave

Watseka

10/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watseka High School, 138 S. Belmont

Kankakee

Aroma Park

11/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 3rd and Division

Bourbonnais

10/31/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

11/7/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

Kankakee

11/1/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall

_______________

Livingston

Flanagan

11/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Flanagan-Cornell High School, 202 Falcon Highway

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions ator use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

redcross.org/volunteertoday . Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit

