Pauline Cleary, 98, of Manistique, Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2024. Born on April 3, 1926, to Walter Richard Collins and Jennie Louis, Pauline lived a remarkable life filled with love, faith, and dedication.

A registered nurse for many years, Pauline began her career at a Veterans hospital in Dwight, which later became Fox Children’s Hospital. She served her community with compassion until her retirement in 1981.

Pauline was not only a dedicated professional but also a passionate gardener, baker, and talented seamstress. She enjoyed creating beautiful dresses, shirts, and pants, often wearing her own creations with pride. Her strong faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she attended church regularly, finding solace and strength in her spirituality.

Pauline is survived by her beloved son, Michael (Kim) Million of Ocean View Hawaii. She is also survived by her brother, Jude (Barb) Collins of Manistique, and sisters, Miriam Smith of Escanaba, Rita Mendez of Washington D.C., and sister-in-law Edwina Collins of Sutton’s Bay. Pauline cherished her two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Dick and Jennie, brothers, James and Gerard, and sisters Rosalie, Catherine, Regine, Teresa, Eleanor, and Bonnie.

In lieu of flowers, Pauline requested memorial donations be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, reflecting her deep commitment to education and community.

Pauline’s warm spirit, unwavering faith, and loving nature will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

All services for Pauline will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on Monday, October 21, 2024, with Visitation at 10 am, a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Ben Paris presiding at 11 am, and a Graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery at 12:30 pm.