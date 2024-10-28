Michelle Denise Jennings, age 43, of Morris, IL passed away peacefully with her family at her side.

Born February 4th 1981 at St. Joe’s Hospital in Joliet. Michelle is survived by her parents Rhonda C Nichols (Bill) of Braceville, IL and Jerry (Christine) Jennings of Giddings, TX; her brother Matthew (Kellie) and nephew Max Jennings; her four children; Madison of Braceville, William, Maggie and Rylan at home; her devoted love of her life Adam Meade of Morris, IL. Michelle is also survived by her large family of loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Clyde and Donna Wagoner, and paternal grandparents Marvin and Sharon Jennings.

A memorial service will be held at the previous New Community Christian Church at 705 E Washington St, Morris, IL on November 4th from 4pm until 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support Madison, William, Maggie and Rylan can be made online through GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/cab05097