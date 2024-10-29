Mary Kathryn Fieldman (née Walsh) 75, of Bonita Springs, FL, and a former resident of Herscher, IL died on October 26, 2024. She was born on January 31, 1949, in Streator, IL a daughter of the late Charles and Myrle (née Hall) Walsh. She had been a permanent resident of Bonita Springs for the past 4 years and a seasonal resident since 2010.

She was a graduate of Reddick High School Class of 1967 and St. Francis University in Joliet, IL where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. Mary Kay went on to substitute teaching before becoming the Chief Financial Officer for Fieldman Construction, Inc.

In 1970, she married the love of her life, Charles R. Fieldman and they have three children, Jeff Fieldman of Herscher, IL, Jill Fieldman of Sarasota, FL and Jennifer Fieldman of Austin, TX.

She is also survived by her brother, Michael Walsh (Sheila) of Destin, FL; three sisters, Suzanne (the late John) Shephard of Rockford, IL, Ginger (Bill) Engle of Springfield, IL, and Camilla (Ron) Rabjohns of Peoria, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Kay was known by so many for her baking. She would even bring cookies for the classes she substituted for. She also volunteers for her churches, Trinity Lutheran in Herscher, IL and Hope Lutheran Church in Bonita Springs, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher, IL. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mary Kay to the Café of Life at www.cafeoflife.org or the Preschool at Hope Lutheran Church.

