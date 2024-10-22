Dixie Lee Renner age 86, of Godley, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the ARC of Dwight. Born on September 10, 1938 in Joliet Township, IL to John C. and Evelyn Eldora (nee Dickson) Renner. She graduated Reed-Custer High School with the Class of 1956. A hard worker, she ran the Hen House restaurant in Gardner, owned and operated La Amistad Restaurant in Gardner, worked at BP in Morris and was a bus monitor for Reed-Custer School District. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing. She also enjoyed BINGO, traveling to Tennessee and participating in the Godley Park District senior lunches. Dixie loved baking and sharing her baked goods with her family.

Surviving are her children, David (Roni) Sorensen of Essex, IL, Sandra (Steve) Hunsaker of Eagleville, TN, Dawn (Jim) Reed of Dwight, Beth (Phil) Carlo of Coal City, IL, and Misti (Shane) Sater of Morris, IL; grandchildren, Ken and Erin Sorensen, Jessica and Michael Zierman, Jennifer Sorensen (Joe Faris), Thomas Barra (Robin McMahan), Ryan Sorensen, Brittany Carlo (Luis Villanueva), Brandi and Kyle Applebee, Rachael Sorensen (Matthew Norris), Zachary Sater and Owen Sater; great-grandchildren, Andie and Kaylee Mathy, Rory and Graham Zierman, Skylare Sorensen, Tyler and Jason Barra, Brooklynn and Dominik Villanueva and Jaden Rieke and Bentley Sorensen; sister, Dorothy (Frank) Willis of Godley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Evelyn Renner.

Visitation will be held at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm. Funeral service will also be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 10:00 am. Reverend Steve Hunsaker will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the donor’s choice.