Charles D. “Chuck” Christiansen, age 84, of Bolingbrook, IL at rest on Friday, September 27, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville, IL. He was born August 24, 1940, in Joliet, IL, the son of the late Charles and Olivia Christiansen of Dwight, IL.

Beloved Father of Kipp (Kate) Christiansen of La Canada Flintridge, CA, loving Grandfather of Tanner, Madeleine and Dash, Brother of Brady (Marilyn) Christiansen and the late Sunny Lawrence and Doug Christiansen and beloved Uncle to one nephew, six nieces, ten great nieces, six great nephews, three great grandnieces and two great grand nephews.

Chuck graduated from the VanderCook College of Music in Chicago. He served in the Air National Guard. Chuck had an accomplished music career beginning after High School playing in the band of Frankie Yankovic (the King of the Polka). Chuck may be best known as the drummer for Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme, with whom he toured regularly since 1981. Chuck also performed with numerous other musicians in Chicago and beyond, including Peggy Lee, Bob Hope, Tony Bennett, Joe Williams, Perry Como, Rosemary Clooney, Don Rickles, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Michel Legrand, Ira Sullivan, Tommy Flanagan, Larry Novak, Frank Caruso, Bobby Schiff, Nick Schneider, and Frank D’Rone.

A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, October 5, 2024, 2:00-3:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540.

A celebration of Chuck’s life followed at 3:00 PM in the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

Chuck loved animals. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: A.D.O.P.T. (Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment) Pet Shelter, P.O. Box 2528, Naperville IL 60567-2528, (630) 355-2299, https://www.adoptpetshelter.org/donate/

