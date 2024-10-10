News from Village of Mazon: Halloween Hours

Date: Oct 10, 2024

Happy Halloween!!

Trick-or-Treat hours will be 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Households not participating in trick-or-treating are encouraged to turn off their lights to discourage unwanted visits.

Don’t forget to stop at the American Legion

The Village of Mazon and America Legion will be giving out HOTDOGS, CHIPS, LEMONADE, AND HOT CHOCOLATE from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Special thanks to Benson Insurance and GRAINCO FS, Inc for generously donating!

Halloween Safety Tips:

Parents are urged to accompany young children, especially after dark, and inspect all treats. Other safety tips include:

Use make-up instead of masks

Choose flame-retardant costumes

Wear light-colored clothing at night or add reflective tape to dark colored costumes

Give and accept only wrapped and packaged candy

Stay within your neighborhood and visit only homes you know

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

For details, visit: [ Halloween Hours ]