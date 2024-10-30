MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Blake Claypool, Marlie Lissy & Ameliah Weber.

7th Grade – Cat Collett, Kayla Cole, Kaylee Duncan, Kenley Kruger, David Sinnott, Jeremiah Valenciano, and Lyla Wilkinson.

6th Grade – Avery Bauer, Cash Harford, Paxton Helland, Ebin Nowak, Roqi Vought, & Hadley Wyble

5th Grade– Lilli Brower, Emma Kilmer, Reid Hunt, Sophia Isham, Grant Snyder, & Clayton Steiner

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Elina Akre, Noah Grant, Cade Krull, Lorenzo Isham, Macayla Petro, Maggie Pfeifer, Addison Phillips, Karla Riddle, Braden Skelton, & Ben Theobald

7th Grade – Bryce Biros, Kherington Coop, Ellie Enerson, Emalee Ferrara, Olin Field, Zoe Hogan, Hunter Housman, Maisie Hunt, Wade Johnson, Blake Pfeifer, Paige Slattery, Grady Snyder, Wyatt Sobesky

6th Grade – Reina Arnold, Keira Cole, Justina Hyzy, Preston Lissy, Makenzie Hott-Jones, Mariah Riddle, Mia Shouse

5th Grade – Alli Baudino, Mackenzie Both, Caden Clennon, Boyd Ferrara, Mara Field, Easton Johnson, Wren Johnson, Riley Klein, Wyatt Pfeifer, Justin Roseland, Hadley Sinnott, Eli Wardlow, Grahm Wilkinson, & Clare Wollgast