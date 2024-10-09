Morris Hospital Radiation Oncologist Speaks on Cancer Education and Prevention

October 4, 2024, Morris, IL – The community is invited to a Cancer Education and Prevention program with Morris Hospital Radiation Oncologist Suzan Cheng, M.D., on Thursday, October 24, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee Avenue, Morris. Dr. Cheng will discuss a variety of cancer topics, including the latest scientific recommendations on screening for breast cancer and familial genetic testing in breast cancer patients. She will also explain how exercise, Vitamin D, and a healthy diet can help prevent cancer. There will be an opportunity for participants to ask their own questions about cancer prevention and treatment.

The program is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

To register for the free programs, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and look under the YMCA Healthy Happens Here event category.