Morris Hospital Announces Plans for New Morris Hospital YMCA

October 4, 2024, MORRIS, IL –After 10 years, Morris Hospital is about to see its partnership with the Morris Community YMCA come to full fruition when the new Morris Hospital YMCA opens on December 16.

Along with the honor of carrying the facility name, Morris Hospital will be providing a number of outpatient services at the new Y, including physical, occupational and speech/language therapy and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, all which will be relocating from Morris Hospital’s Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center on Gore Road.

Morris Hospital’s 8,800 square feet of space in the new Y will also include exam rooms for cardiology and orthopedics/sports medicine office visits, along with a stronger presence for Morris Hospital wellness offerings. X-ray services will also be available on-site for orthopedic patients.

While individuals coming for Morris Hospital services will enter through the same door as YMCA members, Morris Hospital will have a private reception area for its patients, who will be assisted by a Morris Hospital patient access/service representative.

Like Morris Hospital’s current set up at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center, the rehab gym will be the focal point, this time overlooking a scenic prarieland view. Cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation will also utilize a small group exercise room and two private consult rooms located off the Morris Hospital rehab gym.

Morris Hospital will also have four semi-private physical therapy treatment rooms off its rehab gym, an occupational therapy treatment area, two private rehab treatment rooms, and a speech/language therapy room in a quieter location just down the hall. A locker area will be available for patients to store their belongings while using the Morris Hospital rehab gym.

In addition to the designated space for physical, occupational and speech therapy and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, Morris Hospital will have three exam rooms and a procedure room for scheduled cardiology and orthopedic surgery/sports medicine office visits. This will be in addition to the office locations Morris Hospital already offers for its Cardiovascular Specialists and Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practices. Like today, patients will be able to schedule their appointments at the location of their choosing.

Morris Hospital’s wellness manager will also have an office just off the main foyer of the new YMCA as the hospital expands its wellness programming in partnership with the Y.

Morris Hospital Rehabilitation Services Director Sarah Wrightson said the hospital’s “beautiful new space” at the YMCA will bring Morris Hospital services closer to the community with a focus on transitioning patients to the YMCA to maintain ongoing healthy lifestyle habits.

“When patients complete rehabilitation or therapy, it’s very important that they continue exercising to maintain the quality of life that we have helped them attain through our services,” says Wrightson. “That’s the piece the YMCA offers.”

According to Tom Dohm, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, the partnership between Morris Hospital and the Morris Community YMCA has been a perfect match ever since early discussions first began over 10 years ago.

“Our partnership with the Morris Community YMCA has been growing and evolving over the past 10 years in preparation for this moment,” said Dohm. “We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Morris Hospital services under the same roof as the YMCA. We know that the programs and services that will be available through the new Morris Hospital YMCA are going to have a long-lasting impact on the health of our community for generations to come.”

While physical, occupational and speech therapy and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation will be relocated to the new YMCA when it opens on December 16, Morris Hospital will continue to provide immediate care, occupational medicine, and outpatient laboratory services at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center on Gore Road in Morris. Physical and occupational therapy will also continue at the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine office on U.S. Route 6 in Morris.

Serving patients from 27 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention with angioplasty and stents, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.