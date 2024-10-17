More fun activities scheduled at Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight

Prairie Creek Library has a full slate of activities scheduled into the fall. To register for any of these events, please call the library at 815-584-3061, find the sign-up link for the event on the library’s Facebook page or stop by the main circulation desk at the library.

The Truth Behind the Fairy Tales will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 24. This program will explore the horrifying origins of many popular nursery rhymes and children’s tales. This program is appropriate for teens and adults, but not younger children.

Teen Talk Book Club will meet at 5 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 30. This club discusses a certain genre each month rather than a specific book. This month, the group will discuss suspense books.

Cook the Books Club, a new cookbook club, will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 5. Club members will select a cookbook from the library and make a dish. Then they will bring some for other club members to sample at the meeting. Recipes will be discussed as far as easiness, suggested changes, costs, and more. This month, club members will be trying Thanksgiving side dishes.

Not Your Average Storytime is another new program, just for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Each storytime will be different, but will have a theme and a story, along with a combination of music, games, food tastings, and fun activities. Storytimes are scheduled for 10:30 am Nov. 7 and 21. This program is free and open to anyone who may benefit.

Craft Night will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 7. This month, crafters will learn to do a basic crochet stitch and should bring a 4-6 mm (G-I) hook with them.

The Great Puzzle Race will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 9. Jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts are invited to test their skills by racing against others to see who can put a puzzle together fastest. People may work alone or in groups of up to 4 people.

Wits Workout returns at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Nov. 12. University of Illinois Educator Sara Attig will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory.

The Dwight Area Arts and Crafters – Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet from 10 am-4 pm at the library’s community room. Any adult is welcome to join. Participants bring their own supplies to work on personal projects. No sign-up is required. Beginners are welcome; group members gladly will offer guidance.

Quilt Trunk Show will take place at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 14. Area quilters from the Dwight Area Arts and Crafters – Quilters and Fiber Artists will show some of their amazing work and explain the stories behind and work that goes into some of the pieces.

A T(ea) Rex Party will be thrown at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 16, for children in grades K-5th. Dinosaur fans are invited to join T-Rex for a tea party complete with food, drinks, games, and more in celebration of Dino-vember.

Pop-Up Storytime will be held at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 18, at Blackbird Common in downtown Dwight. Grade schoolers and toddlers that are able to sit and follow the activities are invited to join in a time of stories and yoga.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 am on Tuesday, Nov. 19. All adults are welcome to join. The group will discuss “Kennedy’s Avenger” by Dan Abrams and David Fisher.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 21, to discuss Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins, who was wrongly labeled “a real-life gone girl.” The couple was the subject of the Netflix documentary “American Nightmare.” Club members research the crime on their own and come together to discuss their findings and thoughts.

Tiny Tree Art Challenge will begin on Monday, Nov. 25. Stop by the library for your tree form and use it to create a fun themed tree of your choice. If you are 14 years or older, you may create a tree as an individual, family, or group. All ages are welcome to be in a group. All trees must be decorated and turned in to the library by close of business on December 10. Trees are available while supplies last. Patrons will vote for their favorite tree, with a special prize going to the creator(s) of the fan favorite.

Four to Go, an area acapella group, will perform at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 25. This group features local resident Janet Brady. This performance is free and open to the public.

Thanksgiving Centerpiece Demonstration with Brooke Baker of Aidensbrook will take place at 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 26. Just in time for Thanksgiving tables, Brooke will walk participants through step-by-step how to create a beautiful floral centerpiece. Participants may watch the floral demonstration for free or purchase a $25 kit to create a centerpiece along with Brooke. A limited number of kits are available. Your kit is not reserved until the fee is paid at the library. Fees may be paid by cash or check made out to Brooke Baker.