The MVK Seniors met on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion. Acting Presidfent Robin Homerding thanked CNN and Lisa Wren for a lunch from “Upper Crust” of Yorkville, and our volunteers who helped serve the meal.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said along with a Silent Prayer for all the ill and deceased members and others, Firefighters, Police Officers, Firemen, EMTs, Military stationed all over the world, and Elected Officials.

Happy BIrthday was sung for Jan Anderson, Annie Schaible, Shirley Sterba, and Barbara Waldrop. Happy Anniversary was sung for Bob and Shirley Matzen and Enrique and Carmie Villafranco. A get well card was sent to Bob and June Elam. Door prizes were won by Nancy Johnson, Jan Alsbury, and Jan Anderson.

Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were read and approved by Betty Robinson and 2nd by Nancy Johnson

A new president, Beth Burns was elected and a new secretary, Nancy Johnson, was elected. The group welcomed them to their new jobs. Motion to adjourn the meeting was by Bill McCormick and 2nd by Carl Johnson

The next meeting will be held on November 19, 2024 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting. Any one 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Please be sure to call (1-815-941-1590) and make a reservation,