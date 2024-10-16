Over the long Columbus Day weekend, some local athletes from GSW and Coal City competed in an All-State baseball showcase October 12 and 13 in Jacksonville, IL. Each player was nominated by a junior high coach to receive the honor. There were seven different 7th grade teams, and thirteen 8th grade teams divided by their region within Illinois. Over the long Columbus Day weekend, some local athletes from GSW and Coal City competed in an All-State baseball showcase October 12 and 13 in Jacksonville, IL. Each player was nominated by a junior high coach to receive the honor. There were seven different 7th grade teams, and thirteen 8th grade teams divided by their region within Illinois.

The 7th grade North team had 3 players from GSWB and 6 from Coal City. Representing GSWB was: Kash Kerner, Kash Olsen, and Keaton Phillips. From Coal City was: Cody Allen, Chase Clubb, Caleb Hall, Mitchell Jessen, Derek Maxwell, and Carter Shain. The 7th grade North team went 2-2 in pool play. Kash Kerner was 6-8 over the weekend hitting and had an OBP of 833 while scoring 6 runs. Kerner also tossed a scoreless inning. Kash Olsen went 6-11 with 5 RBI and 5 runs. Olsen tossed 3 innings while giving up 3 runs and striking out 2. Caleb Hall also had a big weekend for Coal City tossing 2 scoreless innings. Hall also had 5 hits while grabbing 4 RBI.

The 8th grade North team had 2 players from GSWB and 5 from Coal City. From GSWB was Mason Jordan and Grady Phillips. Coal City representatives were: Jason Ksiazak, Jonah Micetich, Jace Ratazak, Phoenix Senodenos, and Carter Wix. They 8th grade North East team went 3-1 in pool play, but fell in the Championship game to claim runner-up.