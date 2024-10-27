URBANA, Ill. — Baking sourdough bread can be a rewarding but sometimes tricky process. Success lies in knowing the essential ingredients, preparation techniques, and baking methods that make it possible.

Discover the mysteries behind turning essential ingredients, flour, water, and salt, into flavorful loaves of sourdough bread with the help of wild yeasts and bacteria in the Sourdough Bread: From Starter to Loaf series, a two-part webinar presented by University of Illinois Extension.

“The Sourdough Bread: From Starter to Loaf series is ideal for the beginning baker,” says Jenna Smith, Extension educator. “This series will help you master the art and science of baking natural yeast bread; learn simple steps to create your own starter with just flour and water, and discover the benefits, techniques, and tips for perfecting your homemade bread.”

Event details:







From Flour to Ferment: Sourdough Starter Essentials | Nov. 26 at noon.

| Nov. 26 at noon. Rise and Shine: Sourdough Bread-Making Essentials | Dec. 6 at noon.

Register for free at: go.illinois.edu/MakingBread.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Jenna Smith at jesmith6@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

SOURCE: Jenna Smith, nutrition and wellness educator, Illinois Extension.

WRITER: Herbert Chavez, media communications coordinator, Illinois Extension.

Thank you so much for sharing this with your communities! Please reach out for any additional follow up or questions you may have.







