Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District will once again feature five homes including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie-Style house during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk on Sunday, Dec. 8th from 11 am until 4 pm. Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion, and improvements.

Tickets are $20 in advance. Credit card orders can be placed online at www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org. Tickets are now on sale. Day-of-the-event tickets will be $25. The tour begins at the Railroad Depot in Downtown Kankakee, 197 South East Avenue.

Riverview is a nationally designated historic district comprised of approximately 160 unique homes built between 1890 and 1950. Each home is architecturally distinct from the other. Mature oak and maple trees line the streets to give a cozy, boulevard feeling from the tree canopy. The neighborhood is set along the Kankakee River with sweeping river views from Cobb Park.

For more information, visit the website, http://riverviewhistoricdistrict.org or contact June Boisvert. Tickets are on sale at these Kankakee-area merchants: Busse & Rieck, 2001 West Court, Kankakee, 815-933-2295; The Flower Shoppe, 1410 N. Hobbie, Kankakee, 815-933-2614; Tholens’ Garden Center, 1401 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-939-6445; Ba Da Bloom Flower Shoppe, 918 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-614-3415.