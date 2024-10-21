JOLIET, IL (Monday, October 21, 2024) – A vibrant new mural celebrating the centennial anniversaries of both The Rialto Square Theater and Route 66 has been installed on the historic venue’s exterior rear wall, overlooking Scott Street in downtown Joliet. This installation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing preparations for the upcoming celebrations in 2026.

Funded by a $1.2 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Illinois Office of Tourism, the mural is part of a broader initiative to enhance local attractions and prepare for a projected surge in tourism. The grant was announced in early 2024, emphasizing the importance of driving economic growth.

Both The Rialto Square Theater and Route 66 will celebrate their 100th anniversaries in 2026, making this mural a fitting tribute to their storied histories. This latest artwork follows the installation of a striking 40-foot mural on the building’s front exterior overlooking Chicago Street in March 2023, further enriching the artistic landscape of this historic site.

As Joliet gears up for the celebrations, the enhancements to The Rialto Square Theater and other iconic landmarks along Route 66 aim to attract visitors and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the area. Local officials anticipate that these efforts will significantly boost tourism and economic activity in the region.







