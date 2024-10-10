Issy Bunting has been selected as the DAR Good Citizen Award winner at Dwight Township High School for 2024 – 2025.

The DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

This program is only open to students whose schools are accredited and in good standing with their state board of education.

Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen.

United States citizenship is not required.

Additional rules and guidelines can be obtained by contacting your local DAR chapter.

Once a student is chosen as their school’s DAR Good Citizen the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay. Student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional.

Scholarships are awarded to essay winers at the chapter, state, division and national levels!