CHAMPAIGN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly tonight announced the line-of-duty death of ISP Trooper Corey S. Thompsen. ​ The ISP family mourns Trooper Thompsen and holds his family and loved ones in our hearts during this terrible time.

On October 18, 2024, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Trooper Thompsen was involved in a two vehicle crash on East Leverett Road at County Road 1300E in Champaign County. ​ The details of the crash are still under investigation. ​ Trooper Thompsen was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 4:32 p.m. ​

“It is with a heavy heart and immeasurable sadness that I inform you of the death of Trooper Corey S. Thompsen,” said ISP Director Brendan F. ​ Kelly. ​ “We ask the public to give Trooper Thompsen’s family, and his ISP family, time while we grieve and work through this tragedy.”

Trooper Thompsen was 28 years old and served almost five years as an officer with ISP. ​ He is survived by his wife, mother, and father.