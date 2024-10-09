ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ACCEPTING CADETS WITH STARTING PAY OF $90,000

October 9, 2024

SPRINGFIELD – People looking to be part of something bigger in the Chicagoland area and earn a starting pay of $90,000 after graduation still have until November 1, 2024 to meet the application deadline for Illinois State Police (ISP) cadet classes 151 and 152. ​ Physical fitness testing and recruitment exams are happening right now and cadets will check-in to the ISP Academy in June 2025.







“The Illinois State Police is one of the most prestigious law enforcement agencies in the country,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. ​ “We’re looking for individuals with physical and moral courage, dedicated to fighting crime, protecting communities, and pursuing justice.”

In addition to patrolling interstates 1-55, I-80, I-57, I-355, I-290, and I-53, as well as rural and unincorporated areas around Chicago, ISP offers opportunities in ​ multiple specialized work units including, SWAT, crime scene services, criminal investigation, air operations, K9, 911, and others. ​ ISP has troopers across the entire state with the largest number in the Chicago area.

ISP offers two types of cadet classes. ​ Traditional classes are for individuals new to law enforcement, while lateral classes are for current officers looking for increased opportunities and great pay. ​ ISP has taken the 30X30 pledge to increase the representation of women in cadet classes to 30% by 2030. ​ Upon graduation, troopers earn a total of $90,000, with benefits.

For more information about becoming part of a family dedicated to Integrity, Service, and Pride, go to www.illinoistrooper.com.







