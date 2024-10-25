Joyce, DeLuca applaud start of construction on Illinois 53

WILMINGTON – State Senator Patrick Joyce and State Representative Anthony DeLuca joined the Illinois Department of Transportation in announcing the start of resurfacing Illinois 53 in their districts.

“We have advocated for this project to move up on IDOT’s priority list – and it’s now becoming a reality,” said Joyce (D-Essex). “We know this route is heavily traveled in Will County and with construction now starting, we can hope to see improvements, more accessibility and safety factors soon.”

The project consists of resurfacing Illinois 53 starting at Baltimore St. from Water St. (Illinois 102) to Wilmington-Peotone Rd. /Kankakee River Dr. in Wilmington. The construction also will include new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and is expected to be completed in early December.

“I appreciate that IDOT is prioritizing this project and plans to have it completed by winter,” said DeLuca. “Through Rebuild Illinois, we continue to make responsible, forward-thinking investments in our local infrastructure that meet the transportation demands of today and tomorrow.”







“I appreciate that Senator Joyce and Representative DeLuca work to represent their entire district and recognize how important this resurfacing project is for Wilmington,” said Will County Board Public Works and Transportation chair Joe VanDuyne. “I’m proud to collaborate with them to deliver results like this for our constituents.”

The public can expect daytime intermittent lane closures, delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and strips in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly $9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.







