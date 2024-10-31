Grundy County – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Grundy County has passed a resolution in support of Operation Green Light, an opportunity for our community to show its support for our veterans.

Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its third year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2023, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

“Grundy County has always supported our veterans and the active and reserve members of our nation’s military. Operation Green Light is another opportunity leading up to Veterans Day for our community to continue to show their support. This is not only an opportunity for the county to recognize the veterans in our community but also the veterans that work for the county and continue to serve their community.” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission.







Residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb inside or outside their home to a green bulb from Monday November 4th to Monday November 11th. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported, and we open conversations about the needs of veterans and the services that support veteran communities.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all hold for their service and sacrifices.”

Counties and residents across the country are encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.







