Grundy County Heroes & Helper’s Fundraiser Raised Funds for 2024 Holiday Shop with a Hero

Morris, Ill. – Not for profit Grundy County Heroes & Helpers, INC. hosted their 6th Annual Drawdown, raising $121,000 in just three hours, a record-breaking amount for the organization. $32,900 of the total was a part of an annual Fund a Need portion of the evening, where all money raised was split evenly between two Grundy County families impacted by a chronic pediatric medical diagnosis. The event was held at the Garnder American Legion on Saturday, October 19th. Money was raised through the drawdown tickets, sponsorships, raffles, silent auction, 50//50 and a live auction.

“Each year we are surprised and humbled at the increase of support that we get from the community, whether that be from attending our Drawdown, donating raffle baskets and live auction items, sponsorships, etc.,” said GCHH president Wendy Briley. “We are always touched at the generosity of cash donations given to our Fund a Need families; this year was a record amount. These are families that we keep in touch with and celebrate with when it comes to small and large medical wins through-out the year, they have become a part of our Heroes and Helpers family.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to 2024 Shop with a Hero, with a goal of providing 180 children a shopping trip to Walmart for clothes, boots, coats, etc. Shop with a Hero is a 1-day event that matches a child with a local hero. Law enforcement, fire, EMS, and military are paired with a volunteer helper to take children on a shopping spree at Walmart for clothing and other necessities. Following the shopping event children are treated to a Christmas party that includes toys, lunch, and a magical visit from Santa.

“Our Heroes & Helpers family has grown so much over the years,” said GCHH treasurer Sharon Russell. We can’t express our gratitude enough. The community, business owners, corporations, etc. have seen our vision to give a wonderful Christmas experience to children during the holidays while also strengthening relationships between children, parents, and our first responders throughout the county.”

Shop with a Hero applications are still available online at the GCHH website www.gchhinc.org. Parents and caregivers are given an opportunity to share of a hardship or adversity they have experienced on the application to be considered. Families residing in Grundy County with children ages 4-15 are eligible to apply.

For more information email info@gchhinc.org or call 815.200.6957.