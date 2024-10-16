Greet nocturnal critters at Creatures of the Night

Fairbury, Ill. – With cool air and crunchy leaves beneath our feet, October is the time of year filled with spooky stories, weekend bonfires, and excitement under the stars. It’s the perfect time to gather with friends and family outdoors, and we want you to join us for some fall fun!

University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists and Prairie Lands Foundation is hosting Creatures of the Night on October 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Come visit Fugate Woods Nature Preserve in Fairbury to learn all about nocturnal creatures that call Fugate Woods home. Walk the path at your own pace and hear about bats, owls, opossums, racoons, and lightening bugs! At the end, be sure to gather around the fire to make s’mores and roast hotdogs.

This event is perfect for families and groups of friends who enjoy the outdoors. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/events. If you have any questions or need a reasonable accommodation, please contact our office at 815-842-1776.