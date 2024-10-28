FIVE MINUTES WITH BOMA: CANDY

It’s Halloween Week which means it’s time to rank some Halloween candy. One great thing about the phrase Halloween candy is you know exactly what someone is talking about when they say it, they’re talking about the miniaturized version of all the normal candy.

This doesn’t translate that well to all versions of candy, which is why the halloween rankings are a rankings unto themselves. I think my personal favorite is the Nestlé Crunch. I don’t think at any point in my life have I ever wanted a full size Nestlé Crunch bar, but for some reason when you put it in that tiny form, and it’s only a bite or two, it just has a whole new life to it. It’s tough to explain, but downsizing it really does a lot for it in the grand scheme of other candy. Also has a great crunch.

Coming in right behind it is the Snickers bar. Now, unlike the Crunch bar, there are definitely times where I have wanted a full sized snickers bar, as they are delicious. I just wanted to get on record that the bigger sized version is just as good as the smaller version.

In the third spot is a curveball. It’s not a small pack aged candy, It’s Candy Corn. Candy Corn gets absolutely maligned on the internet, people say that it’s the worst Halloween related candy. Candy Corn on its own, is probably not that good. Whatever everyone is overlooking when they talk about it is that you have to combine it with a nut of some kind. I am partial to peanuts, but it’s the sweet and salty combo that makes it go. Everyone just leaves that out of the conversation when debating it.

Rounding out great halloween candy is anything that is singular pieces that just get put into smaller bags. This would be your M & Ms, Skittles, and Reese’s Pieces of the world. It’s the same thing, just a smaller bag. They’re good big, they’re good small.

I’m probably missing a lot of great ones, but these are a few of my personal favorites.

Aaron J. Boma

2016 ISU Grad







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.