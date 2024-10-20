Dwight’s Scott A. ‘Bubba’ Schultz Completes Naval Flight School, Receives Wings of Gold

LTJG Scott A. “Bubba” Schultz, a 2018 Dwight Township High School graduate, completed U.S. Naval Flight School earlier this month and received his wings of gold in an Oct. 11 ceremony at NAS Corpus Christi.

Naval Flight School’s Maritime pipeline consists of three phases, which LTJG Schultz began in January 2023: Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE), Primary Flight Training and Multi-Engine Advanced Flight Training. LTJG Schultz began his aviation journey in the NIFE program at NAS Pensacola. After completing the two-month course, he was re-stationed to NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Fla. to begin Primary, where he trained for 7 months in the T-6B Texan II – an aircraft that he later soloed. After completing the intense syllabus, he was selected to enter into the Maritime training pipeline at NAS Corpus Christi. He completed the six-month training in the T-44A Pegasus and earned his “Wings of Gold” on Oct. 11.

As the “Wings of Gold” commemorate graduation from Advanced Flight Training, LTJG Schultz now joins a decorated list of Naval Aviators having trained at NAS Corpus Christi including Neil Armstrong, Alan Shepard, former President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain.

LTJG Schultz commissioned into the U.S. Navy in May 2022 upon his graduation from The George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He is the son of Scott and Mary Schultz, both of Dwight. He and his wife Kirsten will be relocating to Jacksonville, Fla. as he prepares to fly the P-8A Poseidon.