The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, October 14, 2024.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, Jenny Johnson, and Brian Berta. Absent was Justin Eggenberger..

Also present were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

CONSENT AGENDA

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Payments of October 14 bills of $152,898,44 Minutes of the September 24, 2024, Village Board Meeting Minutes of the September 24, 2024, Emergency Board Meeting The August 2024 Treasurer’s Report

PUBLIC FORUM

Gene Mortensen, representing St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, addressed the Board requesting assistance in getting a neighboring eyesore property at 320 W. Chippewa cleaned up. The yard has become overgrown and garbage is strewn throughout the back yard.

Mayor Johnson replied that the Village is proceeding with the appropriate channels of notification to the home owner, but in the short term the Village will mow the property collect the garbage.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported on the following:

The fiber optic company Conxxus is in the process of laying cable throughout the Village and although areas where they are digging appear very torn up, part of the companies agreement is to return the landscape back to normal condition. Once the lines are operational, it will offer residents an alternative to current internet providers. Some homeowners have asked about the Julie indicator flags left behind. The rule of thumb is that you should be able remove the flags two weeks after the crews have finished in a homeowner’s yard. Repairs to the Village Complex have all been completed.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reported on the following:

In preparation for the upgrades coming to Renfrew Park, some of the current playground equipment will begin to be dismantled. It has been determined that the existing playground equipment is not suitable to be relocated to other Village parks. Repair patching has begun in Village alleys. These same crews will also be repairing some potholes and patching various street loacations. Water well #7 will be taken out of service October 21 for repairs.

REPORT OF COMMITTEES

The Board formally approved an amendment to Ordinance 1520 which now allows for up to 5 chickens to be kept on a person’s property within Village limits. A permit is required and rules which apply are available at Village Hall. If any resident is currently housing chickens they should get a permit as soon as possible

OLD BUSINESS

Three Old Business items were acted upon:

Approval of final pay request from Tobey’s of $36,617.94 for William Street Reconstruction. A final pay request from Opperman Construction of $50,713.82 for Renfrew Parking Lot construction was approved. A final pay request for Vissering Construction of $153,526.00 for Village Complex repairs was approved.

NEW BUSINESS

The following items were addressed:

Approval of pay request #1, and final, from Opperman Construction of $24,232.50 for concrete repairs at Renfrew Park. Approval of Harvest Days Sound Amplification for 9/18/25 – 9/21/25, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Approval of Harvest Days 2025 Bingo Request. Approval of Harvest Days 2025 Golf Cart/UTV Use Request. Approval of Harvest Days 2025 Beer Garden Request. The beer garden is tentatively planned to be in the East Main Street parking lot directly across from El Cancun Restaurant and will include an entertainment stage at one end. Approval of Harvest Days 2025 Street/Parking Closures. The parade route will be the same as it was this year (2024). The resignation for Patrol Officer Blake Hill was approved. A Police Department letter of retirement for Vicky Ryan was approved effective January 8, 2025. Cielo Aguirre was hired as Part-Time EMT Basic. Resolution 2024-17 regarding the retirement of K9 Drug Dog Spyke was approved. This will move Spyke into retired status and tender ownership of him over to his current handler Officer Watson McKee.

The Board went into Executive Session with results from that being the salary approval and job description for the Police Records Clerk/Department Secretary.

The next Village Board Meting will be October 28.