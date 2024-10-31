The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, October 28, 2024 in the Public Services Complex.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Marla Kinkade, Justin Eggenberger, and Brian Berta. Absent were Pete Meister, Jenny Johnson, and Mayor Paul Johnson. Trustee Kinkade presided as president for the meeting.

Also present were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

CONSENT AGENDA

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Payments of October 28 bills of $162,719.24. Minutes of the October 14, 2024, Village Board Meeting. Minutes of the September 2024 Treasurer’s Report.

PUBLIC FORUM

Austin Haacke addressed the Board asking for a waiver of a permit fee stemming from a misunderstanding around the size of a shed he constructed at his home. The Board will vote on the matter at next meeting.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Villager Administrator Crissy Livingston told the Board there has been recent activity with two businesses in Dwight. Route 66 Motors was opening at 502 West Mazon Avenue and Beautiful Bella Aesthetics was moving from the Dwight Economic Alliance building to 105 South John Street.

EMS Director Michael Callahan reported that all three ambulances are now in service.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported that the squad cars are being updated with the newest Motorola camera systems. The body camera program is also being implemented which needs to be in place by January 1, 2025.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles told the Board that twig chipping will be ending on Friday November 1. Leaf bags will continue to be picked on Mondays throughout November (including November 11). He added that the Renfrew Park bathrooms will be closed beginning Thursday, October 31 as well as the entrance at Franklin and North Streets as the Village crews begin preparing for the Renfrew Park upgrades next Spring. Residents should be on the lookout for notices regarding water meter replacement installations. He also informed the Board that patches to alleys on the northeast portion of the Village have been completed along with some selected street repairs around town.

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

The following items were acted upon:

Resolution 2024-18 was approved allowing for the appointment of the Village Clerk by the Village President and approval by the Board, rather than it being an elected position. Ordinance 1524 was approved amending Subdivision Ordinance 12.09 to further define development fees. Ordinance 1525 was approved amending Chapter 4 providing compensation of an additional $25 to the Village Clerk per each regular board meeting. The ordinance will take effect after the April 2025 Consolidated Election. Ordinance 1526 was approved amending Chapter 2 providing for Village President annual compensation to be increased from $9,000 to $11,000 along with an additional $25 per each regular board meeting, effective following the April 2025 Consolidated Election. Ordinance 1527 was approved amending Chapter 3 providing for The Board of Trustees compensation to be $50 per month plus $60 per attendance for each Board Meeting and $40 for each Committee Meeting attended. The new fee structure will only apply to newly elected officials after April 2025.

NEW BUSINESS

Pay request for D&D Pavement Solutions for $12,000.00 to patch streets and alleys was approved. A Peoples National Bank Request to host a food truck on Thursday, October 31. Shelby Anderson was hired as Records Clerk/Police Department Secretary.

The Board then moved into Executive Session to discuss personnel and litigation matters.

The next Dwight Village Board Meeting will be Monday, November 11.