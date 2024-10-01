Sept 30

Football: Big win for the JV Trojans at Seneca last night. Final score 34-6. Offensively Reed Millett, Kayden Wood, Hudson Colclassure, and Ryker Anderson all ran the ball hard. Tyson Sorenson at quarterback was able to run for a score and throw for a touchdown to tight end Zach Bumpous. Defensively, the lineman controlled the game with multiple tackles by Alex Ortiz, Evan Olson, Ty Frobish, Jackson Findlay and Ethan Holte. The defense also forced 4 fumbles and recovered 3 to keep the offense on the field. Moises Martin also had his best kicking performance of the season thus far. JV Trojans will be back at home next Monday

Volleyball: Lady Trojan Volleyball traveled to Somonauk last night and all 3 teams came home with a victory! Freshman won 25-17, 25-19. Raegan Brown led the team with 7 digs. Avery Crouch had 3 kills. Olivia Buck led with 7 assists Braelyn Scheu had 4 service pts.

JV won 29-27, 26-24. Addy Sulzberger 7 digs, 6 aces, 2 kills, Kit Connor 3 aces, 5 assists, 2 digs & Olivia Buck 6 digs, 3 kills

Varsity won, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23. Maci Johnson 3 aces, 9 digs, 14A, 2 kills,

Delaney Boucher 6 kills, 2 blocks & Claire Sandeno 1ace, 13 digs, 11 kills

Sept 25

Boys Golf: Tracer Brown earned Conference Honors today at the Tri Country Conference Tournament held a Wolf Creek Golf Course. Tracers score of 85 earned him 8th place in All Conference Points. Dwight Boys finished in 5th place out of 9 schools with a score of 389.

Other Dwight Scores in the Tournament include:

Cole Boucher 101

Jareck Hirsh 101

Owen Vitko 102

Zack Kinzler 103

Maddux Delong 107

Boys Team Scores Roanoke-Benson 349 (Conference Champions) Henry Senachwine 358 Midland 361 St. Bede 362 Seneca 365 Woodland 384 Dwight 389 Putnam County 408 Marquette 454 Girls Golf: The lady Trojans traveled to Pontiac last night to participate in the Tri-County Conference match at Wolf Creek. The girls played great overall placing second in all conference as a team! Lainey Bertrand placed 5th as an individual and Bella Dinelli placed 2nd as an individual for all conference. GirlsTeam Scores Seneca 402 (Conference Champions) Dwight 446 St. Bede 485

Volleyball: The freshman volleyball team took on Wilmington last night. Played Well defensively last night but just wasn’t enough 23-35 , 18 – 25. Olivia Buck led with 13 assists. Reagan Brown lead with eight digs. Callie Robinson had five kills. Avery Crouch had 4 kills Kailyn Haggard had three kills. Have a great homecoming week! JV Lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 21-25, 15-25 Addy Sulzberger 7 digs, 3 kills Olivia Buck 13 digs, 6 kills, Kit Connor 3digs, 3 assist, 2 kills, 1 ace Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Wilmington in 2 sets, 14-25, 15-25 Overall record 8-10, 2-2 overall. Issy Bunting 2 kills 1 block Mikayla Chambers 6 digs Claire Sandeno 5 digs, 2 kills

Sept 19

Volleyball: The freshman volleyball team got their 2nd win this week at Henry, 25-7,22-25,15-10. Olivia Buck had 12 assists and 6 kills and 7 Ace serves. Callie Robinson had 6 kills, Reagan Brown had 9 digs to lead the team. Avery Crouch had 10 service pts. and Sophie Kerri registered 1 kill. The Girls will be back in action next week at Wilmington.

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Henry in 2 sets, 15-25, 9-25. Mikayla Chambers- 10 digs & Delaney Boucher- 3 kills.

Sept 18

Volleyball: Freshman volleyball team finally got back in the win column last night against Flanagan-Cornell, 25-16, 14-25, 15-11 Olivia Buck led with 12 assists, Reagan Brown had 7 Digs. Kaitlynn Todd had 7 service points and 5 kills.

JV volleyball lost to Flanagan in 3 sets 25-23, 9-25, 14-16 last night. Olivia Buck 12 digs, 5 Kills, 8 service points 3 aces & Addy Taylor 5 digs, 3 service points.

Varsity lost in 2 sets, 21-25, 25-20. Mikayla Wahl Seabert 9 digs 4 kills & Claire Sandeno 3 aces, 9 digs, 7 kills.

Sept 17

Girls Swim: The Girls Varsity Co-op Swim Team competed at Normal West High School against Normal West and Lincoln High last night. In the tri-meet, Ellora McCullough placed second in the 100M breast and second in the 100M freestyle; in the 200 Medley Relay she and the team came in second; they came in fifth in the 200 Free Relay. Their next competition is next Thursday at NHS.

Girls Golf: The Lady Trojans Golf team participated in the Pontiac Invite on Monday and at home on Tuesday. The girls played very well overall and were able to beat out Watseka and Iroquois West last night for senior night. Great job girls. Top scorer was Bella Dinelli.

Sept 16

Boys Golf: Dwight Boy’s Golf hosted Streator Woodland and Putnam County at Dwight Country Club. Varsity won with an overall score of 186. Top scorers being Maddox DeLong (43), Cole Boucher (49), and Tracer Brown (56). Dwight also won the Junior Varsity Match with a score of 203. Top scorers being Brayden Jensen (46), Cash Carter and Blake Thetard with a 53 and Jack Statler shooting a 54.

Volleyball:Varsity Lady Trojan volleyball beat Clifton central in 2 sets, 25-23, 25-18. Maci Johnson 10 digs, 8assist, 3kills, Delaney Boucher 1 block, 3kills & Claire Sandeno 4aces, 7 digs, 1 assist, 7 kills.

Girls Swim: The Girls Varsity Co-op swim team will travel to NORMAL-WEST HS this evening for their swim meet. The meet starts at 5; good luck ladies. They travel to Normal HS this evening to compete in a duo-meet. We wish them the best of luck

Sep12

Volleyball: JV Lady Trojans lost to Seneca in two sets last night, 12-25, 11-25. Madilynn Lucus 4 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces, Addy Sulzberger 2 digs, 1 kill & Kit Connor 3Assist, 1 kill, 1 ace.

Varsity Lady Trojans also took a loss to Seneca last night in two sets 14-25, 13-25. Claire Sandeno 7digs, 8 kills & Maci Johnson 2 digs, 6 assist, 1 kill

Sep 9

JV Football: JV Trojan football had a big bounce back win, defeating Fieldcrest by a score of 44-0. Offense was led by a great group of lineman in Evan Olsen, Zach Bumpous, Alex Ortiz, Ethan Holte and Thomas Phillips. Touchdowns were scored by Ryan Dennis, Kayden Wood, Reed Millette, and Ty Sorenson. Trojan defense held the Knights to less than 50 total yards of offense, led by tackling from Dennis, Wood, Ortiz and Ryker Anderson. Special teams player of the game goes to Moises Martin for his solo tackle after kicking off. JV Trojans will be back on the field in two weeks against St. Bede.

Boys Golf: Boys Varsity Golf Team suffered losses to Seneca and Midland last night but beat out Watseka. Top scorer was Tracer Brown with a 44. The JV Boys won last night with Blake Thetard shooting a 49 and Brayden Jensen a 51.

Volleyball: The Freshman Volleyball team started out strong last night against Fieldcrest, but errors got the better of them in the next 2 games, Scores were 25-14, 15-25. 10-15. Callie Robinson and Olivia Buck each had 4 kills. Olivia Buck led serves with 11 points and 5 aces.

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Fieldcrest 15-25, 20-25. Top performers-

Claire Sandeno 9 digs, 7 kills, Mikayla Chambers 12 digs & Delaney Boucher 3 kills, 1block.

Sep 5

Volleyball: The first road trip of the season ended up being a tough one for the freshman volleyball team. Lost to Putnam County 14-25, 23-25.

Reagan Brown had 6 digs, Avery Crouch with 5 digs, 4 kills.

JV Stats

JV Lady Trojan lost in 2 sets to Putnam County, 15-25, 14-25. Addy Taylor had 6 digs.

Varsity Stats

Varsity Lady Trojans won in 3 sets, 25-11, 15-25, 25-20. Top performers were Claire Sandeno 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block and 5 kills. Brynn Connor 1 ace, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 5 kills. Makyala Wahl-Seabert 2 aces, 13 digs, 4 kills.

Girls Golf: The Lady Trojans had a great time out on the course participating in the Pontiac 5 person scramble. The girls were able to shoot even par as a team. Great job girls.

Sept 4

Volleyball: The Freshman volleyball team dropped a close one last night, losing in 3 sets to the Lexington Lady Minutemen. 25-23. 23-25. 8-15 Olivia Buck had a good night with 5 assists, 5 kills, and 5 service points. Kaitlynn Todd had 4 assists, 3 Kills. Reagan Brown led the team with 5 digs while also getting 4 service points. We hope to get back in the win column tonight against Putnam County.

Sept 3

Girls Swim: The Varsity co-op swim team hosted Lincoln and Springfield High Schools last night in their open meet. Ellora McCullough with her team placed second in the 200 Meter Medley Relay, first in the 200 Meter Free Relay, second in the 100 Meter Breast, and first in the 400 Meter Free relay. Great job.Their next swim meet is at home on Thursday.

JV Football: JV Trojan football lost a hard fought first game of the season to a tough Spring Valley Hall team last night. The final score was 14-6. Offense was led by hard running from Ryan Dennis, who scored the teams only touchdown. Defensively the Trojans leading tacklers were Reed Millette, Zach Bumpous and Ryan Dennis. JV Trojans play again next Monday at Fieldcrest.