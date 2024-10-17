REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On October 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary
TROJAN OF THE MONTH
Mr. DeLong announced that Kristin Pruitt had been chosen as Trojan of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read
Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.
Mr. DeLong reported that we are currently working on our baseball infield, scraping off dirt that will be donated to the Village for their fields and then laying sod. We are also working on small finishing projects in the Practice Facility.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:
He has been working on the tax levy although Grundy and LaSalle have not sent us their EAV figures for this year yet. Livingston sent theirs out and it was a nearly 10% increase.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
Minutes of the September 18, 2024 Budget Hearing
Minutes of the September 18, 2024 Regular Board Meeting
Bills
Approve Employment, Julie Jensen, Substitute Teacher
Approve FMLA Request, Kristin Pruitt
Approve Retirement, Terry Sarff, November 1, 2024
Approve Resignation, Allison Boyd, Special Education Teacher, Effective October 9, 2024
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
The following students have put in request for early graduation:
Kary Lin
Hailey Streit
Libby Imhoff
Nate Stukel
Kaleb Houser
Tristen Sassenger
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong announced that there will be another round of matching Maintenance Grants for FY25. He has applied to use these funds towards the upcoming plumbing project that will begin next summer. The district will have to spend $50,000 of our own funds to match this grant.
Mr. DeLong discussed having a delegate representative for the Joint Annual Conference. He noted that Tim Henson has chosen to be the delegate in the past and he will ask him if he would like to continue to do that at this year’s conference.
Enter Executive Session at 6:18 p.m. to discuss Student discipline; According to Section 2, subsection c, #9 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.