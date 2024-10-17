REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On October 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. DeLong announced that Kristin Pruitt had been chosen as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that we are currently working on our baseball infield, scraping off dirt that will be donated to the Village for their fields and then laying sod. We are also working on small finishing projects in the Practice Facility.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:

He has been working on the tax levy although Grundy and LaSalle have not sent us their EAV figures for this year yet. Livingston sent theirs out and it was a nearly 10% increase.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the September 18, 2024 Budget Hearing

Minutes of the September 18, 2024 Regular Board Meeting

Bills

Approve Employment, Julie Jensen, Substitute Teacher

Approve FMLA Request, Kristin Pruitt

Approve Retirement, Terry Sarff, November 1, 2024

Approve Resignation, Allison Boyd, Special Education Teacher, Effective October 9, 2024

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

The following students have put in request for early graduation:

Kary Lin

Hailey Streit

Libby Imhoff

Nate Stukel

Kaleb Houser

Tristen Sassenger

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong announced that there will be another round of matching Maintenance Grants for FY25. He has applied to use these funds towards the upcoming plumbing project that will begin next summer. The district will have to spend $50,000 of our own funds to match this grant.

Mr. DeLong discussed having a delegate representative for the Joint Annual Conference. He noted that Tim Henson has chosen to be the delegate in the past and he will ask him if he would like to continue to do that at this year’s conference.

Enter Executive Session at 6:18 p.m. to discuss Student discipline; According to Section 2, subsection c, #9 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.