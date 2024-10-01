Sept 30

6th Grade Girls Basketball

The Sixth grade girls opened their season against Wilmington and came away with one victory 23-13 and one tie 4-4. In the first game Dwight was led by Izzy Pittenger with 14 points and a team leading 11 steals. Evelyn Hanson had four points and three rebounds, Olivia Turner had two points and a team leading 6 rebounds. Aubrey Watts scored two points and had four steals. Emma Bovell scored two points.

In the B Game Dwight tied 4 – 4. Evelyn Hanson scored two points and had two rebounds Tinley Bunting added a bucket and grabbed one rebound. Mackenzie Mallaney led the team with four rebounds. Opal Moore, Allison Wilkey, and Lucy Cotter all snagged one rebound. Willow Riber had a steal.

Girls Basketball

The 8th Grade GBB team lost its season opener to a good Odell team. The team got off to a very slow start but battled back in the 2nd half to make it a game. Shay Sulzberger led the team in scoring with 8 points. Elizabeth Hansen scored 6. Kira Shores and June Woods each added 2 and Addy Pittenger was 1/2 from the Free Throw line. The Redbirds will be in action again Tues 10/1 @ Bishop Mac.

The Girls 8th Grade B team recorded an impressive win over Odell. The team played at a fast pace and was able to get the ball up the floor quickly leading to several easy buckets. Skylar Burke led the team in scoring with 18 points. Lila Tjelle scored double digits with 10 and Claire Tjelle and Bianca Noriega each added 2 points. The girls will be in action again on Tue 10/1 @ Bishop Mac.

Sept 26

Cross Country

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country team hosted their first home meet on 9/26 against Gardner, Saunemin, Odell, and Tri-Point. Results are as follows:

Girls

Coming in first was Libby Stipanovich with a time of 13:53.

Coming in sixth was Emma Casares with a time of 15:24. (personal record)

Opal Moore 16:21

Lilly Stone 16:57 (personal record)

Claire Tjelle 17:19

Nicole Schmidt 17:26 (personal record)

Luna Parker 18:30

Clara Flott 26:53

Boys

Coming in second was Dean Carey with a time of 13:32. (personal record)

Coming in tenth was Damien Coleman with a time of 15:05.

Jeffrey Medema 15:17 (personal record)

Abbott Lundberg 15:39

Dawson DeLong 24:18

As a team, the girls came in second and the boys came in third.

Sept 24

Cross Country

The Redbird Cross Country Team finally had some cooler weather and competed against Tri-Point in Piper City on 9/23. The results are as follows:

Girls

In first place with a personal record time of 13:52 was Libby Stipanovich.

In third place with a personal record time of 15:53 was Claire Tjelle.

In fourth place with a personal record time of 16:15 was Opal Moore.

In fifth place with a personal record time of 16:24 was Luna Parker.

In sixth place with a personal record time of 17:54 was Nicole Schmidt (Nicole also lost her shoe half way through the race and finished the second mile with only one shoe on).

In seventh place with a personal record time of 18:04 was Lilly Stone.

In ninth place was Clara Flott with a time of 29:39.

Boys

In third place with a personal record time of 14:35 was Damien Coleman.

In sixth place was Abbott Lundberg with a time of 15:7.

Sept 23

A Baseball – A baseball lost their regional game against Serena 12-9 last night. The Redbirds came up short after a 5 run 6th inning. Caleb Peters and Nathan Wilkey together pitched 5 innings and struck out 9 batters. Caleb Peters, Ameryn Wiles, and Landon Hoffner recorded one hit in the contest. Chase Wilkey and Kade Jensen both recorded 2 hits on the day. The Redbirds had 12 stolen bases: Chase Wilkey had 3, Dean Carey had 3, Kade Jensen had 3, Landon Hoffner had 2, and Kevin Peterson had 1.

The players had a fantastic year and I am so proud of their growth during the season. The 8th graders were great leaders throughout the year.

The Redbird Cross Country Team finally had some cooler weather and competed against Tri-Point in Piper City on 9/23. The results are as follows:

Girls

In first place with a personal record time of 13:52 was Libby Stipanovich.

In third place with a personal record time of 15:53 was Claire Tjelle.

In fourth place with a personal record time of 16:15 was Opal Moore.

In fifth place with a personal record time of 16:24 was Luna Parker.

In sixth place with a personal record time of 17:54 was Nicole Schmidt (Nicole also lost her shoe half way through the race and finished the second mile with only one shoe on).

In seventh place with a personal record time of 18:04 was Lilly Stone.

In ninth place was Clara Flott with a time of 29:39.

Boys

In third place with a personal record time of 14:35 was Damien Coleman.

In sixth place was Abbott Lundberg with a time of 15:7.

Sept 20

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team ran at the 5 Mile Creek Invite on 9/20 in Saunemin.

Medalers in the varsity races were Dean Carey in 9th with a time of 14:33, Emma Casares in 7th with a time of 16:28, and Libby Stipanovich in 3rd with a time of 15:33. Other times are as follows:

Abbott Lundberg 14:39

Damien Coleman 15:43

Jeffrey Medema 16:49

Dawson DeLong 24:29

Opal Moore 18:36

Lilly Stone 19:00

Claire Tjelle 19:40

Nicole Schmidt 19:47

Luna Parker 20:10

Clara Flott (one mile race) 14:44

Sept 18

Cross Country

The Dwight Redbirds Cross Country team competed at Gardner on 19/18 against Gardner, Peotone, Seneca, Odell, and Saunemin. The results are as follows:

Girls

In 5th place with a personal record time of 14:46 was Libby Stipanovich.

In 9th place with a personal record time of 15:29 was Emma Casares.

Nicole Schmidt 18:40

Opal Moore 18:44

Claire Tjelle 19:15

Luna Parker 20:49

Lilly Stone 20:54

Boys

In 8th place with a time of 14:18 was Abbott Lundberg.

Dawson DeLong 23:20

Sept 19

A Baseball – A-Baseball beat Reed Custer 7-2 last night. Both Caleb Peters and Ameryn Wiles pitched last night compiling 13 strikeouts. Both Caleb Peters and Dalton DeLong had 2 hit games, and Ameryn Wiles had a 3 hit game. Dalton DeLong, Kade Jensen, and Landon Hoffner recorded multiple stolen bases. B Baseball – B baseball played their final game of the season and took the loss. Chase Wilkey had the only hit of the contest and Cooper Irvin and Jack Tjelle both had a walk. The team made some nice defensive plays in the field. Coach Ponio says good luck in school the rest of the year and looking forward to watching you guys in the future.

Sept 17

A Baseball –

A team baseball beat Mazon at home 14-1. Kade Jensen threw all 5 innings and gave up only 2 hits with 4 strikeouts.The Redbirds tallied 12 hits; Kade Jensen and Chase Wilkey both had 2-hit games. Chase Wilkey, Dean Carey, Caleb Peters, Dalton DeLong, Jaxon Lee, and Kade Jensen all stole a base in the game.

A team baseball plays at Reed Custer today at 4:30.

Sept 16

A Baseball – A team baseball lost to strong Limestone at home yesterday. Nathan Wilkey pitched 3 innings striking out 4 and Jaxon Lee pitched 3 innings striking out 2. Caleb Peters, Dean Carey, and Kade Jensen had 3 hits in the game.

B Baseball – B baseball lost to a tough Herscher team. Cayson Bean and Braiden Bachon with the only hits and Zaiden Rossi and Brady Marques with a combined 4 K’s.

Sept 14

A Baseball – A team baseball had a double header on Saturday and beat both GSW and MVK. They beat GSW 6-4 and beat MVK 10-2. Ameryn Wiles pitched a complete game striking out 8 batters. Leading hitters were Caleb Peters and Dean Carey with multi-hit games.

Against MVK, Caleb Peters pitched 3 innings striking out 7 and Kade Jensen pitched the last 2 innings striking out 3. Caleb Peter’s, Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, Ameryn Wiles, Dalton DeLong, Kade Jensen, and Jaxon Lee all tallied hits.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds lost a heartbreaker on Saturday 8-7 in extra innings to MVK to end their season. The lady Redbirds tallied 10 hits on the day leading with hits was Kenzie Livingston who had 3 hits and 1 RBI, June Woods had 2 hits, Emma Eggenberger had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Skylar Burke one hit and 1 RBI, Penny Parker with a hit and RBI, and Elizabeth Hansen with 1 hit and 1 RBI. The girls had patience at the plate collecting 9 walks on the day. Emma Eggenberger had 6 strikeouts on the day. The girls competed hard all season long and made great improvements from the very first game. These girls place second at the Livingston County Tournament and the Putnam County Tournament. They finished with a 11-9 record.

Sept 12

A Baseball – A team baseball lost against Bishop Mac 6-4 yesterday. The Redbirds pitchers did a great job at throwing strikes and limiting runs. Nathan Wilkey, Chase Wilkey, and Ameryn Wiles pitched in the contest. Dalton DeLong, Jaxon Lee, and Ameryn Wiles had a hit. The Redbird’s defense was great in the game.

B Baseball – The Dwight baseball boys B team lost to Bishop Mac yesterday. Damien Coleman pitched 3 innings with no walks. Stone Skelton and Carlos Ochoa made some great defensive plays. Seth Irvin had a hit.

CROSS COUNTRY – The Dwight Redbird Cross Country Team competed at Herscher Limestone Thursday 9/12 against Herscher Limestone, Bishop McNamara, St. George, and Gardner. The times are as follows:

In 4th place for the girls was Elizabeth Stipanovich with a time of 15:13

In 7th place for the girls was Emma Casares with a time of 15:40

Claire Tjelle – 18:27

Opal Moore – 18:28

Nicole Schmidt – 19:05

Luna Parker – 20:57

Lillian Stone – 21:04

Clara Flott – 30:40

In 3rd place for the boys was Abbott Lundberg with a time of 14:59

Jeffrey Medema – 16:16

Dawson DeLong – 24:00

Sept 11

A Baseball – A team baseball lost a nail biter to the Wilmington Wildcats 7-6. Caleb Peter pitched 4 innings striking out 6 batters and Jaxon Lee threw 2 innings striking out 2. There were 6 hits on the day for the Redbirds: Caleb Peters, Nathan Wilkey, Dalton DeLong, and Kade Jensen each recorded a hit. Dean Carey had 2 of those 6 hits. Both Carey and Peters made a leaping catch on hard hit line drives.

B Baseball – The B Baseball team lost to Wilmington last night.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds beat Seneca 10-0 in first round of regionals.

Emma Eggenberger struck out 12 batters and only giving up 3 hits and no walks. The Redbirds collected 10 hits on the night. June Woods lead with 3 hits. Elizabeth Hansen had 2 hits with 4 RBIs Emma Eggenberger, Skylar Burke, and Cara Wilson all had a hit and 1 RBI. Delani Leonard had 2 hits and an RBI Addy Pittenger had 2 RBIs

Sept 10

A Baseball –

A Team baseball played 2 games against a strong hitting Prairie Central and won both. The first game was won 8-6 and the 2nd game was won 4-3. The Redbirds tallied 12 hits in the first game backed by strong pitching performances from both Kade Jensen and Ameryn Wiles. Every player had a hit and Caleb Peters, Ameryn Wiles, and Dalton Delong had multi-hit games. Kade Jensen pitched 6 full innings and Ameryn Wiles shut down the Prairie Central offense in a closing situation. The 2nd game was led by strong pitching performances from both Dalton DeLong and Chase Wilkey.

The A team plays at Wilmington on Wednesday at 4:30.

A Softball –

Dwight Redbirds beat Reed-Custer 9-4

Emma Eggenberger struck out 13 batters

Emma Eggenberger and June Woods led the way each collecting 3 hits.

Kenzie Livingston and Emma Eggenberger each collected 3 RBIs

Kenzie Livingston had 2 hits

Delani Leonard had a hit.

B Softball

The B Softball Team ended the game last night vs Reed Custer in a tie 18-18.The girls were down 5 in the last inning and came back to tie it up. Makenzie Mallaney went 2-2 at the plate. Evelyn Hansen knocked in 2 runs for the Redbirds. . Aubrey Watts came in for relief on the mound and threw 2 innings for the Redbirds. Willow Riber had 2 great plays at shortstop to help keep the Redbirds within comeback distance.

Sept 9

A Baseball – A team baseball lost to Serena on a cold, windy Saturday. The Redbirds started off hot and were in the lead until coming up short in the last few innings.

Nathan Wilkey and Jaxon Lee both pitched in the contest. Caleb Peters, Dean Carey, Kade Jensen, and Jaxon Lee all recorded one hit. 9 bases were stolen by the Redbirds with Kade Jensen having 3 of those steals. Both Jensen and Peters had a double.

A Softball – Dwight Redbirds traveled to Hennepin on Saturday to compete in the Putnam county tournament. The Lady Redbirds won the first game 4-1 against Fieldcrest, won the second game against Streator St Michael’s/Ransom 2-1 and lost to Putnam 6-5 in the championship game.

Game 1 vs Fieldcrest

Emma Eggenberger struck out 12 batters giving up 3 hits and one earned run.

June Woods led the team with 2 hits

Kenzie Livingston added a hit and 2 RBIs

Elizabeth Hansen had a hit

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith and Addy Pittenger had an RBI.

Game 2 vs Streator St. Michale’s/Ransom

Emma Eggenberger had 6 strike outs and gave up only 1 hit.

Emma Eggenberger had 2 hits and 2 RBIs

Elizabeth Hansen and June Woods had a hit

Game 3 championship vs Putnam

Emma Eggenberger had 9 strikeouts.

Elizabeth Hansen had 2 hits with 2 RBIs

Emma Eggenberger had 1 hit with 2 RBIs

June Woods, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith, and Penny Parker had a hit.

Sept 5

This week the Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team competed at Pontiac on 9/3 against Pontiac, Ottawa Marquette, Odell, and Herscher Limestone. Results are as follows:

Girls

Libby Stipanovich – 2nd place with a time of 14:52.10

Lillian Stone – 18:10.60 (Personal Best)

Opal Moore – 18:25.80

Luna Parker – 18:28.10

Claire Tjelle – 19:13.30

Nicole Schmidt – 19:19.40

Boys

Dean Carey – 14:30.40

Abbott Lundberg – 14:35.50

Damien Coleman – 15:25.40

Jeffrey Medema – 17:07.40

Dawson DeLong – 21:26.60 (Season Best)

The Redbirds also competed in Morris on 9/4 against Morris Grade School, Sandwich, and Reed-Custer. Results are as follows:

Girls

Libby Stipanovich – 7th place with a time of 14:51.52 (Personal Best)

Nicole Schmidt – 18:56.46

Opal Moore – 19:13.22

Claire Tjelle – 20:01.57

Lillian Stone – 24:24.27

Luna Parker – 24:27.94

Clara Flott – 29:09

Boys

Damien Coleman – 15:06.95 (Personal Best)

Abbott Lundberg – 15:27.55

Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team – 2024

Front Row (L to R): Jeffrey Medema, Damien Coleman, Opal Moore, Luna Parker, Lillian Stone, Dean Carey, Abbott Lunderg

Back Row (L to R): Claire Tjelle, Libby Stipanovich, Nicole Schmidt, Clara Flott, Dawson DeLong

A Baseball – A Team baseball beat Pontiac 10-3 yesterday in a 6 inning game. The Redbirds compiled 11 hits and stole 8 bases. Caleb Peters pitched 5.2 innings and recorded 11 strikeouts only giving up 1 hit. Peters had to be taken out due to pitch count, so Jaxon Lee threw 2 pitches to get the last out of the game. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, Ameryn Wiles, and Jaxon Lee all recorded 2 hits in the contest. Caleb Peter’s had a diving play by the Redbird dugout in the 4th inning. It was a great full team effort in the win yesterday.

The A team Redbirds will play at Serena on Saturday @ 10am.

A Softball – The Redbirds bats were strong against Herscher-Limestone but wasn’t enough as they fell 14-13. The Dwight Redbirds had 9 hits on the night and patient at the plate collecting 9 walks. Kenzie Livingston and Penny Parker collected 2 hits. Addy Pittenger added a hit scoring 2 runs. Cara Wilson had a triple scoring 2 runs. June Woods, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith, and Elizabeth Hansen added a hit.

Sept 4

A Baseball – The A team lost their 8th grade night against Ransom by a score of 14-6. The 4 8th graders powered the Redbird offense with 6 hits. Dalton DeLong and Landon Hoffner both recorded 2 hits and both knocked in an RBI. DeLong also had 2 diving plays at 2nd base. Jaxon Lee finished the game pitching and threw 20 pitches; 17 of those pitches were strikes. The team had 9 hits throughout the 6 inning game.

Aug 31

A Softball –

Dwight takes the loss Saturday to MVK 8-2 in the IVC tournament

Dwight collected 3 hits on the day hitting for the Redbirds was June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger. Emma Eggenberger had 9 strikeouts.

8th Grade Night will be September 5th at 4:30. Come out and support your Lady Redbirds Softball team

Aug 29

A Baseball

A team baseball lost their home game against Morris. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, and Caleb Peters all recorded one hit. Nathan Wilkey and Caleb Peters drove in 2 RBI’s. Dean Carey had 3 stolen bases in the 5 inning game.

B Baseball

B baseball lost to Morris 20-7. Notable players where Brady Marques went 1-2 with 2 RBI , Ayden Bromley with a sac fly that scored 2 runs and Jack Tjelle pitched a nice 2/3 of an inning.

A Softball

Dwight Redbirds lose to Wilmington 12-1. June Woods, Delani Leonard, Elizabeth Hansen all had a hit.

Skylar Burke had a single and a double scoring the lone run.

B Softball

The B Softball Team beat Wilmington 19-7. The girls offense got off to a quick start and didn’t look back. Leading the team with 2 hits each were Makenzie Mallaney and Nora Goestch each driving in 2 runs. Scarlett Miner and Lucy Cotter added a hit each. Willow Riber and Izzy Pittenger both pitched for the Redbirds. The girls are back in action in the IVC Tournament tomorrow in Seneca at 9 am.

Aug 22

A Baseball The A baseball team lost to a powerful Saratoga team at home yesterday. 4 pitchers pitched: Jaxon Lee, Kade Jenson, Dalton DeLong, and Chase Wilkey. The pitchers did a great job at holding guys on the base path throughout the game despite the team taking the loss. B Baseball B baseball was on the road for a conference matchup against Saratoga and tied 8-8. Damien Coleman went 3-3, Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with 2 RBI’S and Stone Skelton went 1-2 with an RBI. Braiden Bachon and Damien Coleman both pitched and combined for 9 strikeouts and both got out of huge jams. A Softball – Dwight beat Prairie Central Thursday August 22 at home 2-1. The game was tied going into the bottom of the 7th inning when Avery Watters drew a walk. Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had a single. June Woods lays down a bunt to score the winning run. Emma Eggenberger had 12 strikeouts and only gave up 2 hits and 1 walk. Hitting for the Redbirds were Penny Parker, Kenzie Livingston, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith all had a single, Elizabeth Hansen had 2 singles. The girls next game will be Monday vs Kankakee Junior High.

DGS Softball – Aug 21

Dwight Redbirds Softball Surges Past Woodland Thanks To Big First Inning Dwight Redbirds defeated Woodland 12-0 on Saturday August 18 thanks in part to eight runs in the first inning. Skylar began the game for Dwight Redbirds. The starter allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out six and walking none. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Avery Watters , Skylar Burke, and Penny Parker each drove in one run for Dwight Redbirds. Dwight Redbirds Softball Secure Win Against Pontiac Junior High Dwight Redbirds bested Pontiac Junior High 8-3 on Saturday. A triple by Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson. Skylar Burke and Emma Eggenberger added a hit. Emma Eggenberger earned the win for Dwight Redbirds. The righty surrendered four hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out six and walking one. Dwight Redbirds Drop Game To Pontiac St. Mary’s After Late Score Saturday’s game against Pontiac St. Mary’s was a heartbreaker for Dwight Redbirds, as they lost the lead late in a 3-1 defeat. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams were strong in the circle. Pontiac St. Mary’s pitchers struck out 11, while Dwight Redbirds sat down nine. Emma Eggenberger started in the circle for Dwight Redbirds. The hurler surrendered three hits and three runs (zero earned) over four innings, striking out nine and walking two. June Woods had a double and Elizabeth Hansen tripled, each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds. Emma Eggenberger struck out 15 batters as the hurler led Dwight Redbirds past Seneca 9-4 on Monday at Seneca. Emma allowed four hits and four runs over seven innings while Dwight Redbirds collected eight hits in the game. June Woods, Delani Leonard, and Emma Eggenberger had a hit. Kenzie Livingston and Cara Wilson were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for Dwight Redbirds. Cara Wilson led Dwight Redbirds with three hits in four at bats. DGS BASEBALL AUG 21 Dwight B baseball took a tough loss last night at home 17-5. Cayson Bean had a great game going 2-3 and 3 RBI’S at the plate, he also came in to pitch and went 3 inning with 3 strikeouts. Other players having a good game Mason Bunting with an RBI and walk, Blake Taplin with 2 walks and Braiden Bachon went 1-3 with an RBI. B baseball will be on the road Thursday at Saratoga. A Team baseball fell short on their home opener against MVK with a loss of 6-5 in the last inning. Notable players were Nathan Wilkey with a 2 rbi single in the first inning. Jaxon Lee made a line drive double play catch on the mound to get out of a bases loaded situation. A baseball took the lost against Seneca last night with a score of 8-4. Both Amaryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey pitched in the game. Nathan Wilkey had an RBI to start the game. Dean Carey had 2 stolen bases throughout the game and scored a run. The A team plays Saratoga at home this Thursday at 4:30. DGS Cross Country – Aug 20 Monday the Dwight Redbirds Cross Country Team competed at Pontiac against Pontiac, Epiphany, Ottawa Marquette, and Fieldcrest. It was an amazing first race for the Redbirds as they start their season. The results are as follows: Abbott Lundberg with a PR of over 5 minutes 14:05 Damien Coleman 15:28 Jeffrey Medema 16:01 Dawson DeLong 23:09 Libby Stipanovich 15:15 Claire Tjelle 16:35 Opal Moore 18:10 Nicole Schmidt 18:24 Lilly Stone 18:44 Clara Flott 26:46 Coach Trewartha is excited to see what these athletes can do this season!

Redbirds A Team Baseball – Aug 16

The Dwight A team baseball took the loss against Gardner South Wilmington with a score of 7-5. Both Ameryn Wiles and Nathan Wilkey contributed greatly on the mound by keeping the opponents offense at bay. Caleb Peters and Kade Jenson both had an RBI. Dalton DeLong snagged a line drive at 2nd base with a leaping catch to keep a runner from advanced home.

The Redbirds A Team plays at 4:30 against St. Mary’s home on Monday. B innings will follow.

Redbirds A Softball – Aug 7

Dwight Redbirds lost to Pontiac St Mary’s 11-1

Hitting for the Redbirds:

June Woods had a double

Delani Leonard had a single

Skylar Burke had a single

Pitching for the Redbirds:

Emma Eggenberger had 8 strikeouts

Skylar Burke had 2 Strikeouts