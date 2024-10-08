Congratulations to the Dwight Mascot Youth Football Cheer Squad for bringing home the bronze trophy at the Annual Cheer Competition held Saturday, October 6 in Watseka. This is the first year with Mascots and the second year at competition! Everyone is very proud of these ladies and their coaches!! WAY TO GO GIRLS!!!

Mascots Cheer Squad 2024

Back row left to right: Thea Harris(coach), Ella Bradley, Lani Marques, McKynlee Ferrari, CaroleLynn Transou, and Madeline Hansen.

Front row: Emma Christoff, Raegan Dineen, Lindsey Dineen, Sophia Nunez, and Mandi Nunez (coach).