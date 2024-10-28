The Dwight/GSW Varsity football team traveled to Ottawa on Friday to play their last regular season game against the Marquette Crusaders.

The Trojans were down early in the game, but with the help of Evan Cox who scored an 8 yard touchdown run and threw a 31 yard touchdown pass to Drew Anderson, the Trojans were able to climb back into the game and the score was 13-14 Crusaders at halftime. In the second half, Cox rushed for another touchdown and the 2 point try was good by Collin Bachand to put the score at 21-14. The Crusaders scored a late touchdown to put the game at 21-20 and attempted a two point try to claim the lead.. but was stopped by an interception by Caiden Nelson. The game was ended on an interception by Joe Duffy where the Trojans reclaimed the ball and were able to kneel out the clock.

The Defense was led by the defensive line who controlled the line of scrimmage and held Marquette to just 92 yards rushing.

The win puts the Varsity record at 6-3 which has placed them into the IHSA playoffs for the 2nd year in a row. They will travel to Momence Friday night, kickoff is at 7PM.