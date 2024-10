The Dwight Township High School Color Guard took Best Color Guard Award at the Metamora Marching Band Invitational Competition in Metamora on October 12. The whole Band won1st place in Class 1A.

Back row from left to right: Kate Cummings, Gina Lamping, Skylar Ackerman, and Elizabet Ramirez.

Front row with trophy is Guard Captain Paityn Schmidberger.