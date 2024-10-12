The Dwight Township High School Class of 1964 held their 60th Class Reunion September 21, 2024 at the Dwight Country Club. Classmates attended from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, Virginia, and Illinois.
Row 1: (L to R) Mary Ann Heller (teacher), Virginia (Ulrich) Webb, and Bill Hooker.
Row 2: Glenda Partridge, Carol (Tallet) Williams, Arlene (Clover) Marquez, Susan (Dickey) Smith, Linda (Allen) Ertley, Pam (Ogg) Coughlin, Marie (Schmidt) Bunting, and Barb (Rholfs) Cahill.
Row 3: Ron Lighty, Sylvia (Danker) Attleson, Tom Smith, Tom Wilkey, Bill Thompson, Ed Morphey, Darwin Kuper, Gerry Olsen, Gary Spaulding, Lee Bunting, Karen (Von Qualen) Finley, Ed Rieck, and Rita (Burger) Bass.