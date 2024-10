The DTHS class of 1959 met at the Dwight Country Club for lunch on September 24, 2024, for their 65th class reunion.

Pictured from left to right. Front, Virginia Allen (Bassett), Carol Perschnick (Clavey), Mary Jeanne Jenkins (Miles), Carol Jorgensen (Miller), Joan Perschnick (VonQualen), and Carol Grieff (Speers).

Back, Bob Ohlendorf, Ralph Sassenger, Joel Danker, Ralph Bossert, Bill McDevitt, and Dean McBeath.